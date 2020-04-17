Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After the massive success of Love Is Blind, we’ve got the dating series Too Hot to Handle to get us through the quarantine period.

Over the last years, Netflix has become the go-to place for original TV shows and movies. However, the streaming giant has started investing in more reality series since they are binge-worthy and popular among viewers.

Too Hot to Handle sees a batch of singletons given the trip of their lifetime in a bid to win $100,000. But there’s a twist – the show doesn’t allow any physical contact! Those who breach the rules are one step behind the grand prize.

So, where is the Netflix show filmed? Here’s everything you need to know about Too Hot to Handle’s filming location.

Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed?

Too Hot to Handle is filmed at Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Punta Mita is a private peninsula, located on the west coast of Mexico. It’s home to luxury resorts like Four Seasons Punta Mita and St. Regis Punta Mita.

Casa Tau is a private holiday resort which opened back in December, 2018. The place has 5 luxurious villas which feature 12 guest rooms, 3 ocean-fronted rooms and 1 double room and can accommodate just 27 people for one night.

And the luxury resort has top-notch features such as kitchen with a breakfast bar, wine fridge, ice maker, media room, exercise room, and more.

For more information about the luxury resort, you can visit Casa Tau‘s website.

Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico: Prices

Staying at Casa Tau doesn’t come at a cheap price. In fact, a 1-night stay costs a whopping $12,000 and the minimum stay at the resort is 3 nights!

In addition, you have to pay a security deposit of $15,000 when you make a booking.

Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico: Other features

If you don’t fancy staying all day in a luxury villa, there are a lot of activities you can do in and around the holiday resort.

For instance, some of them include tennis, golf, surfing and snorkeling.

