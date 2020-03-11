Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon has created a T-shirt in honour of Caroline Flack.
The comedian paid a touching tribute to the late Love Island host by launching a limited black range of ‘Be Kind’ shirts.
Keith is among the many celebrities who have shared emotional tributes to Caroline on social media.
Here’s where to get Caroline Flack’s T-shirt.
Like everyone I was absolutely shocked by the news of what happened to Caroline. All the recent events just seemed so unreal. I’d been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened. In more recent times I’d not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her. I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans. 100% of profits will go to @samaritanscharity and the link is in my bio or tap the pic. For more information on the amazing work The Samaritans do, or if you are looking for any support, please go to samaritans.org or call them directly on 116 123. Will miss you Flack. Love to your family x
Where to buy Caroline Flack’s T-shirt
You can purchase the shirts through Keith’s website called kilclothes.com.
The T-shirt comes in black colour and is available in several sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. It costs £25.00 and the tax price is included.
Keith has explained that 100% of the profits will go to raise money for the Samaritans.
So someone on twitter said wouldn’t it be great to do a festival for Flack. Which I thought was a great idea. I don’t know how it would work or what I could do? But then I thought what can I do? Well ya know I do t-shirts? I do t-shirts. I thought the least I can do is draw her a t-shirt where all the proceeds go to mental health. So I’ve done this. I’ll let you know when a where you can get one as soon as it’s available. #bekind
Why did Keith create the ‘Be Kind’ shirts?
Keith has created the shirts to pay a poignant tribute to his friend Caroline and spread the late host’s own message to be kind to each other.
Taking to his Instagram, Keith wrote: “Like everyone, I was absolutely shocked by the news of what happened to Caroline. All the recent events just seemed so unreal.
“I’d been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened. In more recent times I’d not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her. ”
He added:
I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans.
Other celebs pay tribute wearing the ‘Be Kind’ shirts
Britain’s Got Talent‘s Amanda Holden is one of many celebrities who have paid tributes to the late Love Island presenter by wearing the same shirt.
Amanda wore hers to host Heart Breakfast yesterday (Tuesday, March 10th) which was the day of Caroline’s private funeral.
Loose Women‘s panelist Stacey Solomon recently bought the shirt too and paid her own poignant tribute on social media.
