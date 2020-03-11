Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon has created a T-shirt in honour of Caroline Flack.

The comedian paid a touching tribute to the late Love Island host by launching a limited black range of ‘Be Kind’ shirts.

Keith is among the many celebrities who have shared emotional tributes to Caroline on social media.

Here’s where to get Caroline Flack’s T-shirt.

Where to buy Caroline Flack’s T-shirt

You can purchase the shirts through Keith’s website called kilclothes.com.

The T-shirt comes in black colour and is available in several sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. It costs £25.00 and the tax price is included.

Keith has explained that 100% of the profits will go to raise money for the Samaritans.

Why did Keith create the ‘Be Kind’ shirts?

Keith has created the shirts to pay a poignant tribute to his friend Caroline and spread the late host’s own message to be kind to each other.

Taking to his Instagram, Keith wrote: “Like everyone, I was absolutely shocked by the news of what happened to Caroline. All the recent events just seemed so unreal.

“I’d been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened. In more recent times I’d not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her. ”

He added:

I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans.

Other celebs pay tribute wearing the ‘Be Kind’ shirts

Britain’s Got Talent‘s Amanda Holden is one of many celebrities who have paid tributes to the late Love Island presenter by wearing the same shirt.

Amanda wore hers to host Heart Breakfast yesterday (Tuesday, March 10th) which was the day of Caroline’s private funeral.

Loose Women‘s panelist Stacey Solomon recently bought the shirt too and paid her own poignant tribute on social media.

CATCH UP WITH WINTER LOVE ISLAND (SERIES 6) ON THE ITV HUB NOW.