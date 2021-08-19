Who are Liberty Poole's parents? Meet Love Island star's mum Jo!











Fan favourite Liberty Poole has won over the hearts of Love Island viewers this year. However, so has her mum and best friend Jo.

The Islander has been coupled up with Jake Cornish from the start, with a few rocky roads along the way, but it looks like Jiberty may be in ruins soon.

During an upcoming episode clip, a teary Liberty is seen throwing her mic off, and telling Jake that she doesn’t think they are right for each other.

Fans think her parents – such as Jo Poole – might have something to do with it, and guess the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode may have stirred things up.

LOVE ISLAND: How old is Jake Cornish? Age, Insta and celeb crush!

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Who are Liberty Poole’s parents?

Liberty’s mum is called Jo Poole

The Islander’s mum Jo is her best friend, who seems to enjoy supporting her daughter on social media, and getting glammed up with her.

Liberty’s father’s name has not yet been made public.

Those watching this year’s Love Island have been hoping that they get to see her dad on the show, during the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode.

Fans predict Liberty’s parents may have words with Jake, as he has been accused by viewers – and by co-stars Faye and Chloe – of not being genuine.

Liberty in tears breaks my heart 💔😭…. I think it may be the parents visit episode and they've told her their opinion #LoveIsland — ♡Amanda♡ (@minxymoo76) August 18, 2021

Meet Liberty’s mum Jo Poole

Liberty’s lookalike mum is a marketing manager in Birmingham.

It appears that the Islander has followed in her mother’s footsteps, as she herself has been studying marketing at a local university.

Jo calls herself a “no 1 Love Island fan” on her Instagram bio, and proudly states that she is Liberty’s mum.

She seems to believe in her daughter’s relationship with Jake, posting recent photos of the couple with captions like ‘#lookingsoreal’.

Liberty’s mum, who is also her best friend, also said she cannot wait to squeeze her daughter and tell her how much she loves her. Cute!

DEFINITION: What does P mean on Love Island? Pop-up explained!

Who are Jake Cornish’s parents?

Mark and Rachel Cornish

Jake is very close to both his parents, who have been married for 20 years. He often shares pictures on Instagram spending time with.

The Islander celebrated his father’s 52nd birthday with him in September 2020, and also has siblings, which includes one brother and one sister.

His father Mark has spoken out against the speculation Jake has come under, and reportedly said he is not clever enough to have a game plan.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK