Vanessa Feltz has returned to the dating game in the 2023 season of Celebs Go Dating, but who was her ex-husband and fiancé before the show?

TV presenter Vanessa Feltz is throwing herself into the world of dating after more than 17 years. The Celebrity Big Brother star reportedly joined Celebs Go Dating series 12 four months after splitting from her long-time partner.

Feltz, 61, was involved in a high-profile breakup so Reality Titbit looks into her dating history.

Photo by David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Vanessa Feltz’s ex-husband?

Feltz was married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurur for 17 years until 2000. According to Express, Kurer was unfaithful, leaving her heartbroken. They share two daughters, Saskia, 34, and Allegra, 37.

The TalkTV host alleged that she was not taken seriously and considered “a sort of joke” given Kurer’s prestigious career. He was appointed consultant orthopaedic and shoulder surgeon to North Middlesex University NHS Trust in 1994.

“I was married to a surgeon and he was considered to be the important one with the serious career,” she told the outlet. “[I was seen as] just kind of showing off on the radio and on the TV, just kind of trivial, ephemeral, a nothing really.”

She continued: “Within about five minutes I was earning more than him, that still didn’t matter, none of it mattered.”

The Daily Mail reports that Feltz paid £1.5 million in their divorce settlement.

Vanessa’s ex-fiance Ben Ofoedu admitted to cheating

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

British singer-songwriter Ben Ofoedu popped the question to Vanessa in 2006 but the couple never made things official due to her first failed marriage. They had a 10-year age gap, which the TV host admitted took a toll on their connection.

“It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of menopause,” she revealed to The Sunday Times in January 2023.

The pair parted ways one month later after allegations that Ben had been unfaithful. In February, the singer admitted that he “betrayed the love of my life”.

In a Sunday Mirror exclusive, Ofoedu confessed that he was intimate with an older woman on three occasions. He labelled the experience as “a chore” and Vanessa forgave his infidelity.

The final straw came when he sent explicit images to a woman and flirted with another, reports claim. “I’ve broken her trust. She gave me another chance. I’ve gone and destroyed that,” he said.

The first incident occurred in 2015; he met a fan during a gig in Ibiza. The second was an Instagram follower he grew close to in 2022. The mystery female sent him nude images.

Ofoedu flirted with a third woman at a Butlin’s event in December 2022.

In August 2023, however, Ofoedu blasted the media and “fake celebrity friends” for vilifying him.

“I will tell the story,” he told The Standard. ” I think that I’ve maintained a dignified silence and I think that Vanessa has peddled this and that’s the worst thing I’ve ever said about her, that she has peddled it a bit too much when she knows deep down inside what the real truth of everything else is.”