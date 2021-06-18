Who did Kourtney Kardashian date after Scott? Mystery man explored!











Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s former relationship has been in the public eye since KUWTK began. Who did she date afterwards?

As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians curtain begins to close, the family are not going without a huge send off – in a two-part reunion.

The E! series will be rounding up 20 seasons of sisterhood, drama, relationships, friendships and more, by addressing unanswered questions.

One shocking moment takes place when Khloe calls out her sister Kourtney, for not mentioning the name of the man she dated after Scott.

Khloe calls out Kourtney’s mystery man

Khloe revealed that she thinks her older sister Kourtney learned how much the public was in her relationship with Scott.

Revealing that it made her not want to share future relationships, Khloe said they were “not even allowed to talk about it”.

She continued:

We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention, even though there was paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.

Khloe did not go on to mention any of Kourtney’s previous romances with men by name, which may leave fans wondering who he was.

Who did Kourtney date after Scott?

Kourtney was reportedly linked to Younes Bendjima and Justin Bieber

The KUWTK star was dating model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to early 2020. However, they split two years ago.

In 2019, she is seen saying the following in an ET video: “I’m just living life and whatever happens, happens. But I’m not putting my energy there.”

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015, so it would make sense if Younes was the first boyfriend she had after him.

However, she was reportedly hooking up with Justin Bieber shortly after her and Scott split up for good in 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian: Dating history

Speculation was that Justin Bieber became Kourtney’s rebound after Scott Disick, and that they were spotted hanging out together.

Justin reportedly joked at the time that he was being “used” by Kourt amid her breakup, according to Page Six.

She then met Youmes in late 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, before they split up in 2018. It looks like they continued to date on and off until 2020.

Shortly after Kourtney and Youmes’ split, she was thought to have briefly dated actor Luka Sabbat.

Kourtney has moved on since then, and is now in a relationship with American musician Travis Barker.

