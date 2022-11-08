









Bachelor In Paradise season 8 is in full swing and fans are wondering who Eliza Isichei picks at the end of the show.

The ABC show has kept fans entertained ever since it premiered season 8 on September 27th this year. Now, fast forward one and a half months, the love affairs on the beach have gotten messier than ever.

One of the love triangles in season 8 that fans have been deeply invested in is between Eliza, Rodney Matthews and Justin Glaze. While the show is still ongoing, many are still wondering who Eliza picks at the end.

**WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD**

Who does Eliza pick on Bachelor In Paradise?

While the show is still ongoing, fans need not wait any longer to know who Eliza picks. She finally picked Rodney in the latest episode, according to PEOPLE.

“I’m not ready for a life without you,” Rodney, 30, says to Eliza, 26, in the recent episode, also noting he saw her as his “potential wife.”

Despite Justin’s efforts to woo her, Eliza chooses Rodney. As she walks, Justin out he says “I don’t want you to beat yourself up.”

“I’m really sorry,” a crying Eliza told Justin.

However, the next day, Eliza wakes up wondering if she made the right choice.

“I shouldn’t be waking up this morning still confused. What does that mean?” Eliza says in a confessional. “I feel like if Rodney was the right choice, I should’ve been like, ‘This is awful, but at least I know the person that I really want is still here.'”

“The fact that I’m not sure, I think it’s possible that I maybe didn’t make the right choice for me,” she finally says.

Eliza breaks up with Rodney too

The Bachelor In Paradise contestant finally decides to take control of the situation. She approaches Rodney to talk to him about how she’s feeling.

“I feel like it wouldn’t be fair to you if I didn’t tell you how I was feeling and just like, pretend I didn’t have feelings for Justin, too,” she tells Rodney.

He asks his lady love if she is doubting her decision. She says: “I just don’t think I made the right decision for myself. I think I felt so much pressure and I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you.”

She finally says that she has stronger feelings for Justin and that he might be the right fit. Rodney leaves her to it.

Fans react to Eliza’s decision

“Why did you give him the rose and get his hopes up if you were just going to turn around and break his heart the next day, Eliza?” an annoyed fan wrote.

Another fan supported Eliza and said: “Eliza did literally nothing wrong?? She met two very sweet men who both liked her and it was hard to sort out her feelings. And then, as soon as she finally did she let everyone know even though it was very hard for her.

