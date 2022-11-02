









Bachelor In Paradise fans are deeply invested in cast member Rodney Matthews’ love triangle on the show, but who does he end up with at the end?

The ABC franchise’s season 8 is in full swing as episodes 10 and 11 were released this week. The cast is now dealing with the shakeup of dynamics on the beach after a new group of women arrived.

One of the relationships impacted after the new lineup of women came in was Rodney and Lace Morris’. He ended up chasing newcomer Eliza Isichei, which made things more complicated.

WARNING: Bachelor In Paradise season 8 spoilers ahead

Who does Rodney end up with on Bachelor in Paradise?

Rodney ends up with nobody. The 30-year-old has a tumultuous romance with Lace and Eliza, only to end up alone at the end of the season.

As per the Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve, Eliza gives Rodney her rose over Justin. She walks Justin out but is still unsure of her decision to pick Rodney over Justin.

It has been claimed that she has a conversation with Rodney and ‘basically felt pressured to give him a rose.’ They finally break up, leaving the beach alone.

How did Rodney’s romance with Lace end?

At the start of the show, Rodney hits it off with Lace. He takes her out on a date and also gives her his rose. Then, the duo officially become a couple but only last for a week.

The next week, a wild twist arrives, putting the couples to the test as five new women are added on the beach, while five new men meet the original women at the hotel.

Some men like Aaron remain loyal to their partners. Lucky Genevieve! However, Rodney finds himself in the middle of a love triangle as he hits it off with newcomer Eliza.

The two decide to pursue their connection but Lace remains loyal and heads back to the beach to shoot her shot at Rodney again.

“I came here to tell you that it made me realize how much I really do like you,” Lace tells Rodney, un·be·known of what he’s about to tell her.

“And I came to get on the same page because it’s either you or no one because I’m not going to settle and I want to be here with you and pursue this.”

Rodney tells her he went on a date with Eliza. “We had a really nice time,” hs says, before adding: “I didn’t think I’d have to make this decision tonight.”

He ultimately chose Eliza over Lace.

Fans react to Rodney and Lace on Bachelor In Paradise

Fans had a lot to say about Lace and Rodney’s relationship and breakup.

“Idk maybe I think Lace and Rodney would have been a better match,” one fan expressed.

“The way Rodney is handling this breakup with Lace LIKE A REAL MAN!!!! KING BEHAVIOR!!!,” said another fan.

“Let’s not lie, we all knew Lace and Rodney were not making it off that beach together,” another fan said, expressing how they felt about the couple.

