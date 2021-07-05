Who has Blake Moynes dated? Inside the Bachelorette star's history!











Blake Moynes is the talk of the ABC network, after entering The Bachelorette for its 2021 season. And fans wonder who he’s dated…

For Katie Thurston‘s season, he surprised her by turning up to the dating show, while she tries to find her perfect match amongst the contestants.

Blake, who has tried to win over The Bachelorette star’s hearts twice, is now on viewers minds. In particular, his dating history is at the forefront.

As the dating show gets well underway, Reality Titbit explored Blake’s romantic history, in particular who he dated on Bachelor in Paradise.

Who has Blake Moynes dated?

Blake has courted Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley

This isn’t the first season that Blake has appeared on, having had romantic encounters with two previous stars on The Bachelorette.

Although he didn’t go on to win with either of them, it looks like he could be in with a chance with a third Bachelorette.

He reportedly DMed Katie Thurston before the show, when he complimented on her bold personality.

Hey Blake how many Bachelorettes have you dated now?



Blake:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yNqXswVXtb — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 29, 2021

Blake on The Bachelorette: What happened?

Blake has been on two seasons before the current one, the first being Clare Crawley’s season 16 – but he didn’t win.

Clare quickly found her match with Dale Moss, and left the show during production, leaving Blake shocked.

He reportedly said that it ended “so abruptly”, but added that he got closure.

Then when it came to dating Tayshia Adams – who replaced Clare on her season – he revealed that he developed feelings for her.

However, Tayshia ended up choosing and getting engaged to Zac Clark.

Since those seasons, he surprised Katie during her season, and we will have to see if a romance develops between them!

Blake Moynes and Katie: Predictions

According to spoilers shared by Reality Steve, Blake ends up proposing to Katie, and she chooses him as her winner.

Reality Steve said that he “knows Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming” and that they are still together now.

However, he is not aware of how they get to that point in the finale, and how the final four is broken down.

It is clear to see that Blake and Katie have a connection from the beginning of his entrance, especially as he romantically arrived late to surprise her.

