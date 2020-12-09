The Bachelorette: Who is Adam Hambrick? Singer's age, Instagram and background!











Adam Hambrick has become popular among viewers of The Bachelorette, having recently showcased his talented singing skills.

The Bachelorette sees single woman Tayshia Adams date several men, with them facing a lie detector test in the recent episode.

His voice was the soundtrack to Tayshia’s date on Tuesday December 8th, in a bid to help her find love on the ABC reality tv series.

So who is Adam Hambrick? Meet the singer here – age and Instagram!

Screenshot: Adam Hambrick Performs ‘Between Me and the End of the World’ on ‘The Bachelorette’, ABC

Meet Adam Hambrick

Adam is an American country singer-songwriter.

He has written songs for Dan and Shay, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, amongst others.

The singer is currently signed to Capitol Records Nashville through Universal Music Group Nashville.

After performing on The Bachelorette, his song Between Me And The End Of The World shot up to number 6 on the iTunes country chart!

Adam Hambrick on the bachelorette yessssss give this man ALL the publicity😍😍😍 — ally (@AtayJ10) December 9, 2020

REVIEW: Love Bites – the show on TV more cringy than Dinner Date!

Adam Hambrick: Age and background

The singer is 35 years old, having been born on 17 April 1985.

He grew up in Conway, Arkansas and usually performs country and southern rock and soul music.

His career started in 2013, when he moved to Nashville and only worked as a songwriter – he didn’t perform as a singer back then.

However, three years ago, Adam started to become an artist!

CELEBRITY EX IN THE CITY: Amy Hart and Calum Best on line-up!

Adam on Instagram

As his followers would expect, the musician regularly serenades them with mini Insta singing performances.

Adam didn’t hold back from sharing his debut on The Bachelorette all across his social media – he used five posts up for the announcement!

Moving onto his personal life, he occasionally shares snippets of family life, which involves his wife Meritt and two daughters.

Aside from music, he states that he “makes the best blue corn tacos”…

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK