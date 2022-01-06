Who is Alyssa Ellman on Married at First Sight?











Alyssa Ellman made her debut on the premiere Season 14 episode of Married at First Sight, where viewers got to meet her for the first time. Set to marry a complete stranger, she got ready to embark on a whole new journey.

The most experimental dating show ever has officially returned to screens, where ten singletons quickly skip past the entire dating stage and become married in just a few minutes.

Making quite a strong impression on Lifetime viewers, Alyssa prepared to meet Chris at the altar for the first time. From the star’s background and age, to what she’s looking for in a man, Reality Titbit has her covered…

Yes, we are ALL getting married in two weeks – surprise! 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/EYzdT5x25Z — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022

Who is Alyssa Ellman?

Alyssa has little time for dating, as she devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak but she didn’t know how unhappy she was until it was over.

She believes that Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find love and thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck. Hoping to find the man she’s been searching for, she decided to go on the show.

Matched with Chris on the Lifetime series, the animal-lover from Boston is also a social media marketing specialist.

Alyssa currently works for C.E. Floyd Company, Inc. and studied at Massachusetts Bay Community College, specializing in Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities, as per her LinkedIn.

My spidey senses are telling me Alyssa won’t be pleased with Chris 🤣🤣🤣#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rJXtI2uZnB — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 6, 2022

Alyssa’s age and career background

Alyssa is a 30-year-old dog rescuer who commits her life to saving animals. She has been saving dogs for more than ten years and runs her own business called Jet Wag Animal Rescue.

She launched the company in April 2021, alongside Alex Woodsum, with a mission to transport adoptable dogs and cats from high-risk areas to loving homes.

Alyssa’s business, which has already helped save thousands of animals to date, also aims to facilitate vet care, transportation, and adoptions to help homeless animals find forever families of their own.

The MAFS star also worked with Second Chance Rescue NYC to help neglected and abused dogs find better homes.

Get to know her husband Chris

Chris, 35, has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school.

He has turned to the experts for help finding a match because he has learned that in his relationships, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends.

Hoping the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term, he has quit the dating apps. The experts are now crossing their fingers that both Chris and Alyssa will see a happy ending…

Alyssa and Chris is the one match that I think will work #MAFS pic.twitter.com/eplHZUqmDs — Ohnomafs (@ohnomafs) January 6, 2022

