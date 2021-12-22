Who is Amber Davies’ boyfriend Nick?











Love Island star Amber Davies is officially in a relationship with someone called Nick. Although she has not been tagging him in photos, she isn’t holding back from sharing loved-up pics with her new beau.

She previously dated Kem Centinay after meeting him on the Island, but they split in December 2017.

Now, the reality TV star has moved swiftly on to Nick Kyriacou, who doesn’t appear to be in the public eye. We got to know all about Amber’s new boyfriend…

Who is Amber Davies’ boyfriend?

Amber’s boyfriend is called Nick Kyriacou, who she has been spending a lot of time with recently.

Fans began to start wondering who he was when the Love Island star was pictured with him at a premiere in September, before she regularly posted cosy photos on her Instagram.

Her relationship with Nick has been very on-and-off over the past year, after they started dating in 2020.

Get to know Nick Kyriacou

Nick is an operations manager from Twickenham. The 29-year-old is five years older than Amber.

As reported by The Sun, Amber revealed it was hard for Nick to get used to her lifestyle as everything is in the public, which was a huge change for him.

He gets involved with Amber’s work, by running scripts with her. In turn, she teaches him the dance routines!

Nick’s mum and sister, who are huge fans of Love Island, welcomed Amber into their lives with open arms, despite her being worried that her on-screen antics may have put them off.

Amber and Nick: Relationship timeline

The couple have been on-and-off quite regularly, as they got back together for a third time earlier this year.

After first getting together in 2020, it was reported that Amber and Nick had split in August 2021 for the second time, just one month after giving their relationship another go.

Then, she was pictured with Nick just a month later, at the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premiere.

She revealed she has no regrets getting back with Nick despite advice from Dolly Parton. When Amber starred in stage show 9 to 5, Dolly had told her to stay away from men.

Amber even has a tattoo of Nick’s initials on her little finger!