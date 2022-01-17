Who is Beaux on Too Hot to Handle and what’s her Instagram?











Beaux Raymond officially joins the Season 3 line-up of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, as she aims to find her match while resisting cash-snatching temptations, such as kissing (and all that other stuff).

She will be taken through a series of challenges alongside fellow cast members, which has involved rubbing oil on each other and teasing with feathers in the past.

Like previous seasons, it looks like Beaux may have been blissfully aware that she wouldn’t be allowed any s*xual touch during the season, and is likely set to see her Instagram follower count go up once she’s featured.

So, what’s her IG handle? Let’s get to know the Netflix star’s background a little more.

NETFLIX: When was Too Hot to Handle season 2 filmed?

Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7762 Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wi1vTN6h4Nk/hqdefault.jpg 939515 939515 center 22403

Who is Beaux on Too Hot to Handle?

Beaux is a London gal who “has no filter” and works as a legal secretary. While her girlfriends go for “ripped, hunky boys”, she prefers the “chunkier ones” when it comes to her dream man.

She said: “Men that are obsessed with the gym are a little bit boring for me. Don’t get me wrong, I can look at a man and think ‘wow you are fit’ but if his personality is a zero, then it’s a no-go.”

Claiming she cannot hold back on what she says, Beaux revealed that her mouth “gets her into trouble quite a bit” and has a wild side that can be tamed.

Just a few hints – *spoiler alert* – about her time on the show: she doesn’t expect to fall for someone and appears to be getting close to fellow star Harry Johnson.

Okay I'm so excited about #toohottohandle season 3🔥🔥 this one will be very interesting 💯 — Christie ✨🥰 (@RussetArmy) January 16, 2022

Her age and Instagram explored

Born in 1997, Beaux is 24 years old is based in London, but originally grew up in Kent, UK. She’s often out for glamorous drinks and dinners across the city, such as at The O2 or at Sexy Fish restaurant.

If she’s not among the hustle and bustle, the Too Hot to Handle star is living it up abroad, usually by the water. Clearly a firm believer of spirituality, she often captions her photos with positive quotes for followers.

Whether Beaux is living it up and getting her tan on at Kaluna Beach Club, Spain, or posing by the water at Canary Wharf, she certainly is going all out for her best life.

We also found her on TikTok, which features trips to Manchester and trips abroad!

FIND OUT: When is Raymond and Trina’s wedding following LAHH?

Beaux Raymond: Job and background

Beaux has been a legal secretary for two years and describes herself as the cockney version of film character Elle Woods, from Legally Blonde, as reported by Digital Spy.

Now although we don’t know what her salary is, she appears to be living pretty comfortably. A lover of raves, alongside fancy cocktail nights out, the star is able to do them with the help of her job income.

According to Total Jobs, the average salary for a legal secretary job is £23K. And if she wins the show, she could be the winner of the $200K prize on the third season.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK