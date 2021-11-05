Who is Blaire Hanks on Chrisley Knows Best and what's his net worth?











Blaire Hanks, aka Savannah Chrisley’s ex, was brought up on the latest Chrisley Knows Best episode, leaving fans confused about who he is. We found out more about him and his net worth.

The USA Network show gives us an insight into the Chrisley family and how they go about their luxury lifestyles, as well as personal dramas. One drama which was revisited on the November 4th episode reminded viewers of Savannah Chrisley’s past relationship with Blaire Hanks.

For those who don’t know who he is, and may not have tuned in for the show when Savannah was with him, we have him covered.

Who is Blaire Hanks?

Blaire is a country singer and guitarist based in Nashville, Tennessee. The 29-year-old musician, born on September 4th, 1992, in Florida, USA.

He began writing songs at the age of 15, before moving to Nashville and collaborating with Johnny T, and later going to Macclenny, Florida. His debut EP was released in 2015, and reached number 22 on the iTunes Country Chart, before Use Me in 2016.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star then released two songs in 2017, Always Be Home and Asking ‘Bout You.

Blaire and Savannah Chrisley

Blaire and Savannah dated for around two years before they announced their split in January 2017. They first went on a date in 2015, when her dad Todd snuck up on them during their date by following them in his car.

Savannah announced their split during a Facebook Live video, and said:

Blaire and I, you’ve followed our relationship from the very beginning. We gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it, and that’s just what I’m trying to do now. So to cut to the point, Blaire and I are no longer dating.

She later got engaged to former hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

The singer’s net worth and wife

Blaire is now married to Isabella Hanks, who he wed on June 13th, 2020. Isabella is a Nashville-based travel make-up artist and eyelash extension specialist, who has worked on several runway shows and music videos.

A caption on a wedding day post on Blaire’s Instagram reads:

Said I do last week. Best decision I ever made.

Alongside his loved-up relationship, Blaire has accumulated a $1 million net worth, with most of his earnings come from his music sales, as well as ads on his social media accounts. He is thought to make between $300 to $500 per post on his Instagram account.

