Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Television and radio presenter Caroline Flack passed away over the weekend.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her flat in East London on Saturday (February 15th). The news was confirmed in a statement by the lawyer of Caroline’s family.

What people didn’t know about Caroline was her twin sister, Jody Flack, who has been said to have shared a close relationship with her celeb sis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline and Jody’s close relationship.

SEE ALSO: Series 1-6: Which Love Island couples are still together?

Who is Caroline’s twin sister?

Caroline’s twin sister Jody Flack is a 40-year-old film editor. Unlike Caroline, Jody hasn’t been in the media spotlight because of her career.

Jody is a mother to three children named Zuzu, Willow and Delilah.

Apart from Jody, Caroline’s other siblings are 48-year-old Paul and 50-year-old sister Elizabeth. Their parents are called Christine and Ian

READ MORE: Is Love Island on tonight? What to expect on Monday 17th February!

Caroline and Jody Flack’s close relationship

Caroline and Jody were very close sisters.

In a previous interview with The Daily Express, the Love Island presenter explained that she and Jody had very different lives, but they still knew how to maintain a close relationship.

Caroline said:

I’m very lucky to have a twin. We’re very close – we shared a bed until we were four and we were in the same class at school – but we’re quite different.

Caroline and Jody as children

In her 2015 book Storm In A C Cup: My Autobiography, Caroline candidly opened up about her relationship with Jody. The presenter explained that she would never get jealous of Jody since her twin sister was part of her.

“The great thing about having a twin is that you always have someone to play with,” Caroline wrote in the book.

“During the whole of my childhood, from the moment I woke up until the moment I went to sleep, I never knew what it was like to be alone.”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK