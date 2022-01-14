Who is Chloe Crowhurst’s boyfriend as Love Island star shares pregnancy?











Chloe Crowhurst first graced our screens on Love Island in 2017. Fast forward five years, and she has announced to the world that she is now pregnant. Fans wonder who the baby daddy is…

She is best remembered for coupling up with Sam Gowland, before they were booted off the island together. However, their relationship didn’t stand the test of the outside world and they later split.

Those who then continued to follow her journey post-ITV2 will now know of her recent Instagram reveal, which showed a jumper with the words “Welcome little one” embroidered into the knit.

So, who is Chloe’s boyfriend as she announces her pregnancy?

Chloe Crowhurst announces pregnancy

Chloe took to Instagram to share her pregnancy scan and baby bump on January 13th. She hinted at becoming a family-of-three, with the caption: “When 2 become 3.”

Then when she went on to say that “we” can’t wait to meet the little one, it became clear that Chloe is planning a family with her current boyfriend and baby father.

Many congratulated Yorkshire-based Chloe on her news, with the post receiving over 12K likes at the time of writing.

She did not tag the father of the baby, but we done some digging to find out who he is…

Who is Chloe’s mystery boyfriend?

Chloe, who has kept her relationship away from the limelight, is in a relationship with photographer David Houghton, as reported by Mirror. Based in Leeds, she has posed as one of his models for a photoshoot.

He shared Chloe’s pregnancy post to his Instagram story on January 13th, with the caption: “My family.”

During a shoot that he took of Chloe at Machico Beach in Portugal, in July last year, she commented: “Hello me.” David then responded with a love heart emoji.

David is also a film-maker and videographer with 9.6K followers on Instagram.

Her post-Love Island relationships

Chloe left the villa with Sam Gowland, but before going on the dating show, was in a relationship with TOWIE star and former Islander Jon Clark. She admitted she had found out he was messaging other girls two days before.

However, she then reunited with Jon after Love Island, before later splitting as their relationship “fizzled out”.

Then in 2018, reports claimed she was dating Kieran Nicholls, who appeared on that year’s show. But within hours of Chloe confirming the news, he took to his Instagram story to reveal they were not an item.

Chloe is now thought to have been dating David as far back as July 2021, as that is when he shared a photo of her on his Instagram account. However, it is possible they may have been together before that.

