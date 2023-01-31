Christina Mandrell on The Bachelor 2023 has everyone asking who she is, but the actress doesn’t need the ABC show for fame or money as she was born into a wealthy family. Her auntie Barbara is reportedly worth $50 million.

The contestant is vying for Zach Shallcross’ love but, while she tries to earn a rose from him, Christina has been faced with a multitude of questions about how old she is, her net worth, and her ex-husband.

She was married before The Bachelor, to a man who she shares a young daughter with. Reality Titbit reveals more about Christina’s former husband and finally answers the curiosity surrounding her age.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Christina Mandrell on The Bachelor?

Christina on The Bachelor 2023 is an actress. She is the niece of American country music singer Barbara Mandrell, who is worth a whopping $50 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

The Bachelor babe is a single mother to six-year-old daughter Blakely and is the daughter of Irlene Mandrell. Hailing from Hendersonville, Tennessee, Christina works as a content creator and is looking for a relationship partner she can trust unconditionally.

Christina has revealed she is open-minded to whatever life throws her way. She considers herself a grandma to her daughter’s pet turtle, while her favorite sport is CrossFit. Since getting divorced, she has been looking for a new man.

How old is Christina compared to Zach?

Christina is 27 years old and was born on October 1, 1995. Zach is 26 years old, having been born on July 31, 1996. He was welcomed into the world in Fullerton, California, before being raised in nearby Anaheim Hills.

Although they are just a year apart, Christina has had several years of experience as a parent. Now based in Nashville, she’s been a mom since the age of 21 and ,when asked what she does, says she’s “doing her best.”

Christina certainly doesn’t need The Bachelor for money or fame and has starred in four movies already – Hannah Montana: The Movie, After Darkness, A Belle For Christmas, and Becoming Jesse Tate.

Meet The Bachelor star’s ex-husband

Christina’s ex-husband and the father of her daughter is William “Blake” Dennis. They married in May 2015 before she filed for divorce in December 2020.

Divorce paperwork was submitted to the court in Davidson County, Tennessee. The former couple welcomed a daughter, Blakely, in December 2016. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021, Life & Style Mag reports.

They had been dating since 2012. Christina was granted the house she shared with Blake in the divorce. He was also ordered to pay $414 per month in child support, while Christina was given primary residential custody of Blakely.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

