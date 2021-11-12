Who is Debbie Johnson from 90 Day Fiance's ex-husband?











Debbie Johnson is getting ready to meet her match on 90 Day: Single Life. However, some viewers may wonder who her ex-husband is.

Move over Colt, it’s time for your mom to share her journey. Set to get her dating shimmy on is Debbie, who regularly features on 90 Day Fiance.

Her transformation may be the main gossip among fans, but some are beginning to question how she is still single, and if she was married before.

Reality Titbit found out all the details Debbie has shared with the public so far, when it comes to Colt’s father and her ex-husband.

Who is Debbie’s ex-husband?

Debbie’s ex-husband is Colt’s late father Harley.

She was married to him for 27 years, after they first met in a bar. She recalled that he asked her if she wanted to play Pac Man, and won a game!

During the Single Life trailer, Debbie said: “One thing led to another and that was Harley. That was Colt’s dad.”

She claims they were “just perfect for each other” and refers to him as the love of her life, who she misses every single day.

What happened to Colt’s father?

Colt’s late father Harley died of a heart attack 13 years ago.

Since he passed, Debbie has been happy as a widow and a mom to Colt.

On November 15th, 2019, she revealed they would have been celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary.

Colt has explained on 90 Day Fiance that he is especially close to his mother because he had lost his father earlier in life than he expected.

He also said that it is the reason why he allows his mother to be “overprotective”, adding that he had often felt alone after losing his dad.

Debbie to star on 90 Day: Single Life

It has been 40 years since Debbie last went on a date, but that’s no more as she steps out into the dating world to find a new romance.

Wanting someone who can satisfy her, blind dates and dating apps are not her forte, Colt and his beau Vanessa will be guiding her along the way.

To get prepared for the show, Debbie has undergone a complete transformation, sporting new locks and a more glamorous look.

