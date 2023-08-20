Dr. Tara joins Celebs Go Dating as the show’s new relationship expert. Real name Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, she is bringing a whole new expertise alongside Anna Williamson, Paul Brunson, and Tom Read Wilson. So, who is Dr. Tara’s husband and what does she do for a living?

It’s officially back. E4‘s celebrity dating show, Celebs Go Dating, sees stars take to the everyday streets of London and date general members of the public. And Dr. Tara is going to be guiding them along the way.

Dr. Tara on Celebs Go Dating

Dr. Tara is a relationship and s*x expert with a PhD in human communication and a certificate from Kinsey Institue at Indiana University. The new Celebs Go Dating coach received her tenure at 32 years old.

She works at California State University and is the organizer of CSUF Civil Dialogue events. Tara hosted public forums on free speech, transgender laws, gun ownership, and immigration laws.

Dr. Tara is a passionate educator and when she’s not teaching, she gives s*x and relationship advice on her social media Luvbites.co, and other news media outlets, such as Cosmopolitan.

Relationship expert’s real name

Tara’s real name is Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, but she is known as Dr. Tara. She has two million followers on TikTok and teaches human communication at university, as well as juicy advice on social media.

She was born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, and moved to the United States about 14 years ago. She lives in Log Angeles, and while there, has become a TEDx speaker!

Growing up, Tara was very active, attending English camps, meditation camps, piano lessons, tennis lessons, and dance lessons. She was a teenage model and actor who commercials and music videos.

Meet Tara’s husband of 3 years

Tara has been with her husband, Brent Estabrook. He is an artist who she was in a relationship with for three years before tying the knot. He often paints stuffed animals using oil paint.

Brent completed a BFA from the University of Arizona and has a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DMD) from the University of Louisville. Both he and Tara live in Los Angeles but are regularly in London and Scotland.

Tara and Brent got married in Long Beach, California, on January 15, 2023. They had a twilight evening ceremony and strictly asked for no children or plus ones for an intimate setting.

