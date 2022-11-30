Celebs Go Dating star Gary Lucy and his first wife divorced in 2018. Now, Channel 4 viewers get to see the soap star on the hunt for romance.

With the help of Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson, Gary wants to find himself the full package. He’s joined by Navid Sole, Bethan Kershaw, Pete Wicks, Laura Anderson, and more famous faces on Celebs Go Dating series 11.

Gary is hoping the Celebrity Agency can “teach an old dog new tricks”. So, let’s find out more about his past love life, he said it’s “been a while” since he’s dated.

Who is Gary Lucy?

Celebs Go Dating’s Gary Lucy is a soap star. He’s best known for playing Kyle Pascoe on Footballers’ Wives and Luke Morgan on Hollyoaks.

Gary was born in Chigwell, Essex, on November 27, 1981 – so he’s just turned 41 years old.

Gary has also played roles in EastEnders, The Bill, Casualty, Dream Team, and Dancing On Ice.

Gary Lucy’s first wife

Speaking on Celebs Go Dating series 11 episode 1, Gary said he’s only had three girlfriends in his entire life.

He and first wife Natasha got together in 2004, The Sun reports. Ten years later, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony that was covered by OK! Magazine.

Gary and Natasha were married for four years before splitting. They announced they were getting a divorce in November 2018 in a joint statement.

Natasha runs beauty clinics in Essex and writes on Instagram she works for a “leading luxury aesthetic, cosmetic wellbeing clinic based in Loughton, Essex”.

He’s a father of four

During their 14-year relationship, Gary and Natasha had four children together.

The couple welcomed India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore. India was born in 2005, Elvis in 2011, Sadie in 2015, and Theodore in 2018.

The couple’s fourth child was welcomed to the world just weeks after they announced their divorce.

Gary often takes to Instagram to share photos of himself spending time with his children. Follow Gary on IG @gary.lucy.

