Who is Grant Crapp's brother on Love Island Australia?











Grant Crapp’s brother has officially made his way into the Love Island villa, just a few seasons after his winning reign on the first season.

Following in his siblings’ footsteps, Brent Crapp is giving viewers a throwback to the past by entering the same dating show as his brother.

The third season is now getting well underway, with the drama of Casa Amor treading on couples’ toes – and one of the newbies is Brent.

We got to know exactly who Grant Crapp’s brother Brent is, whether the other Islanders recognised him, and what he does for a living.

OMG: What is Savannah Chrisley’s height compared to brother Chase?

Screenshot: Brent Crapp, Love Island Australia, Season 3, Episode 15, 9now

Who is Grant Crapp’s brother?

Brent Crapp is Grant’s brother, who has recently joined Love Island Australia for its third season.

Despite following in his sibling’s footsteps, he said he’s “going in for his own experience” rather than because Grant went on the show before.

The Tournament | Trailer | BBC

Hoping to find love, the 24-year-old from Canberra, Australia, said his sexiest traits are his eyes, teeth and smile.

He added that his “abs are the best”, when the cameras panned to his stomach area to reveal the inked tattoo ‘Grant’ under his left pec.

Brent was teased about rumors surrounding his brother, such as that he had a secret girlfriend while on Love Island Australia… and said he didn’t.

Why would Brent have his brothers name Tattood on his body? 🥴 #LoveIslandAU — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) November 3, 2021

The Love Island star’s career

Brent is a senior associate for recruitment firm Beaumont and Beaumont.

The associate consultant works on non-legal public sector recruitment rounds with large Government clients.

He has built a team of over 150 officers for the National Redress Scheme in response to the Royal Commission into institutionalised child sexual abuse.

Before working there, Brent took up various senior roles in the customer service industry, and has a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.

Having previously majored from Australian National University, he hasn’t stopped there, as he is currently studying his MBA while working full-time.

courtney when brent said he got his shark tattoo because he likes sharks #loveislandau pic.twitter.com/rgfRhwJLrW — ؘ (@mirr0red_heart) November 3, 2021

REVEALED: Who is Jordan Hames new girlfriend Millie Hannah?

Meet Brent Crapp on Instagram

Brent, who has 1.7K followers on Instagram, is clearly a family man, and appears to be very close to his brother Grant – hence the tattoo!

Most of his pictures include hanging out on a sandy beach, chilling with his friends and having a sunbathe by the local pool.

The star’s humour comes through on his captions, such as: “yo katut, here’s a tenner, snag some piccies yeh g?” (totally know what that means…)

Coming across as a free spirit, Brent is usually seen at a festival, a gym – which is located at the beach – or the umm, well, beach.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 9 MONDAY TO THURSDAY AT 8.45 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK