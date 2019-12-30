Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

With the launch of winter Love Island only weeks away, we are super excited to find out more about the new host Laura Whitmore.

After 5 seasons of the summer show, the demand for a winter version has also come up. Although the weather is cold and dreary in the UK, the stars of the latest edition of Love Island will be lapping up the sun over in South Africa.

The cast list is still fully under wraps by ITV, those who will appear in the series is a complete mystery. However, as the series is due to start in a matter of weeks, we are expecting the cast to be announced soon!

Laura Whitmore is due to take the place of long-time host Caroline Flack after her arrest in early December.

Who is hosting winter Love Island 2020?

Laura Whitmore is hosting the winter Love Island series that airs in January. She is a 34-year-old Irish presenter and DJ, born in Bray, Ireland.

Her first big break saw Laura become the face of MTV News in 2008 across it’s Irish, UK and European Channels.

Since then Whitmore has hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! Been a commentator for the Eurovision song contest and also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing where she was the sixth contestant voted out.

UH OH: Are any of the 2019 Love Island cast still together?

Who is Laura Whitmore dating?

Laura is in a relationship with Iain Stirling who cracks us up every episode of Love Island, as he does the voice over for the show.

The Scottish comedian moved in with Laura late 2018 and fans are obsessed with the decor in their home. Despite being in a relationship with Stirling, it appears the pair are yet to get engaged. Laura and Iain got together in 2017, however, have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Laura can be found over on her Instagram and on the new series of Love Island airing on January 12th on ITV2.

OMG: Find out how much Laura Whitmore is going to earn from Love Island!

What happened to Caroline Flack?

After the promotional trailer featuring Flack, fans were left confused about her leaving the show. Despite Caroline Flack being a fan favourite, her recent arrest left to unruly departure from the show.

The former Love Island host advised it was her choice to step down after the issues in her personal life were made public. It is even rumoured that ITV offered to pay for her therapy after she quit the show.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AT 9 PM EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK