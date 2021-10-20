Who is Joe Coleman on The Bachelorette, Michelle's season?











Joe Coleman has joined Michelle Young and a line-up of other men, hoping to win her over during The Bachelorette 2021.

He appeared to immediately hit it off with the star of the season, Michelle, but it wasn’t actually the first time they have communicated.

Before the current season of the ABC show, reports say she had slid into his DMs but was ghosted by Joe, who later revealed it was due to anxiety.

Now in a better place, fans are already hoping Joe might wrap Michelle into his arms quickly. And we found out aaaalll about his job and background…

Who is Joe on The Bachelorette?

Joe Coleman is a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis.

Described as having a “heart of gold”, he played basketball at the University of Minnesota, which Joe says was his first love.

Now, he claims he’s ready to build a life outside of sports and find a wife.

The self-claimed introvert is now looking for a woman who is smart, caring, articulate and able to make him laugh… sounds a bit (a lot) like Michelle!

On the search for someone with aligning values, Joe also hopes they are ready for a family because he wants to have at least three or four kids.

Joe Coleman: Job and background

Joe is working as a real estate developer, property manager, and investor for single family and small multi family properties, in the Minneapolis area.

He has been in his current role as a property development manager since November 2020, at C&S Group LLC.

His LinkedIn profile states that Joe previously worked in sales and as a business development representative in healthcare.

Before that, Joe’s love for sports was clearly a priority. He was a basketball trainer for Life Time Inc for over a year.

Throughout university, he played as a student athlete, and went on to work at SportsEngine, where he covered Nike-sponsored basketball tournaments!

Meet Joe on Instagram

Joe had neglected Instagram, until he reintroduced himself in recent weeks.

He hadn’t posted a photo since 2019, but despite this, there’s a lot we learned about him – including that he always supports his loved ones!

The ABC star also broke his ankle back in 2018, which meant he had to wear a cast and walk on crutches for a while after surgery.

It’s not just basketball he’s passionate about, but sports in general – Joe enjoys playing top golf and attends tons of huge games.

And of course, he celebrated meeting Michelle for the first time, with the caption: “Great to finally meet you, Ms. Young.” What a gentleman!

