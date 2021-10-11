Who is Joe Garratt on TOWIE, Frankie's Love Island-esque date?











Joe Garratt surprised fans when he appeared on ITVBe’s TOWIE to go on a date with Frankie Sims. But where do we know him from?

The reality TV star hit it off with the Sims sister, becoming the latest new cast member to join The Only Way is Essex this season.

Revealing that she has “really kissed so many frogs”, Frankie and Joe were seen enjoying a drink together (for the world to see) on Sunday night.

Several viewers are now wondering exactly who Joe Garratt is, while a few others instantly recognised him. We got to know the star a little better…

GRAND DESIGNS: Joe and Claire from episode 1, their build explored

The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28 Episode Five Trailer BridTV 5645 The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28 Episode Five Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UNKRZAVj4cs/hqdefault.jpg 879438 879438 center 22403

Frankie Sims goes on date with Joe

Frankie goes on a table tennis date with Joe Garratt, which was aired to viewers on October 10th.

They discuss that it is their first proper date, as the last time they saw each other they were “very drunk” and “had done too many tequila shots”.

During the date, they sit down and appear to be hitting it off straight away. And Joe brings back four shots for them to neck back!

They discuss how they were chubby while growing up – with Joe adding that she “looks great now” – before he asks what she looks for in a guy.

shyly responds that she wants someone that reciprocates her energy, adding that it’s “mad” that they are both Christian.

They also said they may go to a church for their second date, and both admitted they had both enjoyed their first… Oooooh!

Sparks flying on Frankie & Joe's date 💘 #TOWIE pic.twitter.com/r9GhBUKRRI — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) October 10, 2021

Who is Joe Garratt?

Joe Garratt is a 24-year-old Kent lad, who is known for being on Love Island.

He was a catering company owner-turned-Love Islander on Season 5, who hit it off with Lucie Donlan while on the show.

Joe was later dumped on Day 16 of the 2019 season.

After the villa, he dated Lucie for a while, and later model Desiree Schlotz until they split earlier this year, in April 2021.

Joe is now dating TOWIE star Frankie Sims.

Can’t believe joe and frankie are dating? Wouldn’t of expected that but fair play to them #TOWIE — lil scorpio ♏️ (@moniqueleecyrus) October 10, 2021

NETFLIX: Get to know Love on the Spectrum’s Ronan and Katie

Frankie Sims and Jack Fincham

Frankie Sims was previously dating another Islander, Jack Fincham.

They split in July, after reports stated they had a couple of arguments and later had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Their romance was first spotted when they were seen sharing a kiss on a night out, before going home together.

She then began posting pictures of the two of them on Instagram, before confirming the romance several days later.

However, it all seems to be history now that she’s dating Joe!

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE SUNDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK