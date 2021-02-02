Who is Kit's mom on The Bachelor? Cynthia's net worth and Instagram revealed!











The Bachelor contestant Kit Keenan – officially the youngest there has ever been on the show – has a very well-known mom. Let’s meet her…

As Matt James’ season gets well underway, she hasn’t come without bringing the entertainment – such as her drama with Victoria Larson.

And while it’s no secret that Kit is basically Instagram famous, fans have learned that her mom is also in the public eye.

So who is Kit Keenan’s mom? We found her on Instagram!

Kit opens up about her mom on The Bachelor

Before Kit told Matt that she is falling in love with him, she revealed that being in the kitchen has helped her bond with her mom.

When growing up, her mom was such a success story, which meant she protected herself, and that getting in touch with her emotions is new to her.

On The Bachelor, Kit told Matt that she has been “letting those walls down”, which is the first time she has ever really had to be vulnerable.

Who is Kit Keenan’s mom?

Cynthia Rowley

She is a fashion designer and mom-of-three based in New York City.

The 62-year-old made her first dress at the age of seven, and launched her career with $3,000 in seed money from her grandmother.

Since launching her first collection in 1988, the Cynthia Rowley brand has grown to include women’s wear, handbags, glasses, cosmetics, and more.

The designer also created a line of home accessories called Swell, based on a book series she co-wrote with her friend Ilene Rosenzweig.

Cynthia is reportedly worth $100 million from running her fashion brand.

Meet Cynthia on Instagram

Cynthia actually captures several of her designs on her daughter Kit!

She tends to mostly upload pictures of models wearing her vibrant designs, and occasionally shares snippets into her life as a mom.

Clearly passionate about fashion, she is never pictured in anything less than bold colours, and appears to be close to her daughters.

She is also married to William “Bill” Powers, an art dealer, writer, and owner of the Half Gallery in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

