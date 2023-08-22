Mark-Francis’ net worth is thanks to his mother’s riches. His mom, Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli, is an established socialite while his father is a businessman. Who is Mark-Francis from Made in Chelsea?

As Mark opens up about his love life on Celebs Go Dating, E4 viewers are curious to know how he has 20 white t-shirts to choose from and a grand house we could only dream of. He took camera crews into his luxurious mansion during episode 2. We’ve got the lowdown on Mark Francis’ net worth.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Mark-Francis Vandelli is best known for starring in Made in Chelsea. He joined the cast in 2011 for its first series and has since left the show. Then in 2016, it was announced he would be in The Jump season 3.

He withdrew from the show in February due to injury. Then, in 2017, he appeared in a Made in Chelsea spin-off entitled Mark-Francis’ Big Night Out, as well as Come Dine With Me in 2020.

In 2019, he starred in Celebs on The Farm! Before fame, Mark was educated at Hill House School, and St Paul’s School, and read for a degree in Art History at University College London.

Mark-Francis’ net worth

Mark-Francis has an estimated net worth of £2 million. He inherited some of his mother’s fortune and owns a French antique business in Paris. His business supplies jewelry to Chanel, Tom Ford, and others.

He has also released a book called Chic: Being Divinely Stylish In The Modern Age. He once branded his MIC co-stars as “basic”, adding that it would be “social suicide” if he behaved as they did.

During his time on Celebs Go Dating, Mark criticized his date’s floral shirt but decided to try and look past it. He is always suited and booted himself, with the most perfect tie knots and shoes!

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel’s

Get to know Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli

Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli is Mark’s mother. She is a socialite and Russian model who welcomed Mark as her only son with his dad, Italian industrialist Marzio Vandelli.

She is a millionaire socialite and Princess who was a Yves Saint-Laurent model in the ’70s, with reported links to Russian aristocracy.

As a result, Mark was born into extreme wealth. Diane is largely of English descent with distant Irish ancestry and a Russian great-great-grandmother who emigrated to England in the 19th century.

