We have followed Chris Hughes dating life ever since he won the nation’s heart in series 3 of popular ITV dating show Love Island.

The reality TV star, who in the past has dated fellow co-star Olivia Attwood and Little Mixer Jesy Nelson, has won the heart of yet another beautiful woman.

Meet influencer and model Mary Bedford.

Mary Bedford: Age and modelling career

The Sun exclusively papped Chris and Mary out on a date in London, which pretty much confirmed their ‘relationship’.

The blonde beauty turned 21 in late July; which she celebrated with her family friends, and lots of decorations, of course.

She even made an Instagram story highlight to keep the 21st birthday celebrations as a memory on her Instagram.

Mary, who is an influencer and model, is signed with MUSE agency and has worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova and House of CB.

Her agency describes her Instagram page, with 155K followers as: “The perfect mix of streetwear and ‘out out’ looks.”

Mary and Chris’ London date

The Sun spotted the couple on a date in London, having a lovely dinner and getting cozy with each other.

An onlooker told the newspaper that the pair were “kissing and cuddling and were all over each other”.

“They looked really sweet together and he even tied her shoelaces for her” he added.

Chris actually spoke of the break up with Jesy Nelson a few weeks ago on the Vicky Pattinson Podcast ‘The Secret To’ When asked about the break up he described it as “tough”: “Time’s a healer but you don’t believe it when you’re in the moment”.

And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold,” The 27-year-old added.

We wish the best to the new, and extremely good-looking, new couple!