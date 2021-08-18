Who is Moriah Plath's boyfriend Max? Job of TLC star revealed!











Moriah’s relationship with her boyfriend Max will all be shown on the new season of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville. We can reveal his job here.

During season three, we get to see the Plath family again, following Moriah’s decision to leave home, and dating Max before getting permission.

A sneak peek showcases Moriah feeding her beau Max a biscuit at the dinner table, as well as kissing him at a family meal, in front of her parents.

Viewers may be wondering who the star’s boyfriend is, how long they have been together, and what he does for a living. Reality Titbit has it covered.

Who is Moriah’s boyfriend Max?

Max Kallschmidt has been with Moriah since season two

Having graduated in 2019, Max is a 21-year-old entrepreneur who rides a motorbike and won over Moriah pretty fast.

He is a former building construction management student at Tallahassee Community College, where he attended when he first met Moriah.

Max graduated from the college in August 2019, as seen on his Instagram.

Now that season three is being aired, we are able to see how Moriah and Max’s relationship has blossomed since the previous season.

Although we were introduced to Max on the TLC show, we didn’t get to see too much of Moriah’s “friend” who soon became her boyfriend – until now!

Max from Welcome to Plathville: Job

Max is an entrepreneur, and the owner of Anchor 23 Marketing.

He has been running his own company since August 2020, which aims to help businesses grow and boost their local presence.

Moriah’s boyfriend started as a lead generator working inside Home Depot selling HVAC units, where he successfully led competing lead teams.

He then took a gamble, and invested almost every cent of his savings into education and research. Now, he is the official owner of Anchor 23.

On the company website, Max says the best part is taking the small business owners that use his services and helping them grow their business.

He also wants to help people “live the American dream”.

Moriah and Max: Relationship timeline

They met in December 2019, when Max rolled up to meet her on his motorcycle, giving Moriah’s parents quite the shock.

Moriah and Max dated for two months, until they split in December 2020.

Max had reportedly ended it due to the Plath daughter’s lack of communication, but fear not, as they got back together soon after.

He is also very close to her brother Micah, who she currently lives with. They even refer to each other as brothers!

The happy couple celebrated their nine-month relationship mark on February 14, 2021 – Valentine’s Day.

They often go on adventures and days out together, such as to the beach. Fans will get to see more of their relationship in Welcome to Plathville!

