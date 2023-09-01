Natalie Thompson joins Celebs Go Dating 2023. After the initial mixer, she went on two dates with Spuddz, deciding to hold back for the comedian when Adam Collard chose her. So, who is Natalie on Celebs Go Dating and what happened to Natalie and Spuddz?

She was the popular one at the Celebs Go Dating mixer. Adam Collard from Love Island decided to choose Natalie Hillyard as one of his two dates, but she turned him down for Spuddz. Then, Natalie and Spuddz went on two blossoming dates, until he decided to choose another girl, Gabby, over her.

Who is Natalie on Celebs Go Dating?

Natalie Thompson is on Celebs Go Dating 2023. She is a UGC digital creator based in Manchester who helps brands create authentic content, connect with their audience, and connect with their values.

The 26-year-old used to be a semi-professional dancer so is no stranger to the camera! She has a passion for creating visually aesthetic content related to lifestyle, fitness, health, beauty, and interior design.

Specifically living in Salford, Natalie has worked for Manchester City as a sales coordinator and is now looking for another role working in ideally sales, events, or sports.

Spuddz and Natalie’s journey

Spuddz and Natalie on Celebs Go Dating 2023 started off well. He said they were like the same person, shared several kisses with her, and even joked that they should just get married.

However, when he goes on a retreat and meets a lady named Gabby, he ends up kissing her and is then asked to choose either Natalie, Gabby, or a new girl, Seema. Spuddz chose Gabby.

Natalie then responds: “I am a bit surprised how obviously we arranged to see each other again, which obviously isn’t the case, so why did you say that?” Spuddz apologized and said he was similar to Gabby.

She’s spotted flirting with a co-star

Connor McGhee, who went on a date with Chloe Burrows and Lottie Moss after they chose him at the mixer, was dumped by both of them, despite their dates going well.

However, he is now commenting on Natalie’s pictures. He wrote, “There’s the boy there,” in a series of pictures she posted of herself. She replied with a palms up and heart emoji.

Another fellow Celebs Go Dating star, Alex Badini, who dated Vanessa Feltz, commented: “The real beauty is inside of you Nat, I hope you realize that, light and love.”

