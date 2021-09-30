Who is Alter Ego host Rocsi Diaz and is she dating anyone?











FOX viewers who have tuned in for singing contest Alter Ego may be wondering who host Rocsi Diaz is, and if she is dating anyone.

She leads the way as contestants reinvent themselves and perform like never before – basically as their complete Alter Ego.

Just a week ago, we were introduced to Rocsi as the host of the new competition, and it wasn’t long before she was welcomed by fans tuning in.

While most of us are transfixed by the contestants’ singing voices, others are interested in finding out more about the host’s background.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic,

Who is Alter Ego host Rocsi Diaz?

Raquel Roxanne “Rocsi” Diaz is an Emmy award-winning TV presenter.

When she’s not busy hosting shows like Alter Ego, she is usually busy cooking up recipes in the kitchen or sharing good news on social media.

The 37-year-old, from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, is also known in the media industry as ‘Lady of 106’ and ‘Roczilla’.

While growing up, she moved with her family to New Orleans, Louisiana, before going to university and later launching her career in Dallas, Texas.

She became a host on the city’s premier urban radio station, 97.9 The Beat.

Rocsi also has a dog called Mardi Paw Diaz. Fans can follow her furry friend at @mardi_paw on Instagram!

Join Grimes, https://t.co/ajolK5g9rn, Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, and Rocsi Diaz on a can’t-miss new episode of #AlterEgo, tonight at 8p on FOX 26! pic.twitter.com/s81UrzSIjb — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) September 29, 2021

Where else have we seen Rocsi?

The majority of viewers may know Rocsi from 106 & Park, which she hosted for seven years alongside Terrence J.

She was a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight during 2012–2014, where she got her bill name ‘Rocsi Diaz’.

Going back to the beginning of her career, she caught the attention of Boston’s Hot 97.7, where she later became a DJ.

In 2004, she moved to Chicago, where she was hired as midday-hour DJ at radio station Power 92 WPWX-FM, and was known as “The Midday Mami”.

Diaz also once appeared on MTV’s Fear as a contestant in 2000!

Wait, I didn’t know Rocsi Diaz was the host of the new show @AlterEgoOnFOX ?!? Omg who remembers 106&Park?!? #AlterEgo — Hana Belle (@HanaBelleTweets) September 24, 2021

Is Rocsi Diaz dating anyone?

Rocsi is not currently confirmed to be dating anyone.

Back in 2012, she was thought to be dating actor Eddie Murphy, a year before speculation spread about her and former basketball player Shaq.

It came as Rocsi and Shaquille O’Neal were seen holding hands at a private party in 2013, before he was seen flirting with her in a 2019 interview.

Rocsi has been romantically linked to Amar’e Stoudemire, Michael Misick, David Bowens, Tyrese Gibson (from 2003 to 2006) and Josh Howard.

Rumors also circulated about her and singer Bruno Mars in 2011.

'You really get emotionally invested in the stories of the performers and alter egos,' said #AlterEgo host Rocsi Diaz. 'For the first time ever they get to live out these experiences in such an amazing way.' On Fox 9/22. #tca21 — Mike Malone (@BCMikeMalone) September 8, 2021

