Who is Salley on The Bachelor and was she engaged before the show?

While Clayton Echard hunts for his dream woman, nine recently had to be eliminated from his quest to find love. One of those was Salley Carson, who decided to end her journey herself after he offered her his first rose.

The Bachelor star canceled her wedding before going onto the show, a move which left those watching in shock. Now that she is officially no longer on the dating series, we explored her engagement history and where she is now…

Who is Salley on The Bachelor?

Salley Carson is a 26-year-old The Bachelor contestant from South Carolina.

With a career as a spine surgery robot operator, her hometown is Charlottesville, Virginia. When entering The Bachelor, she revealed she wants a man who is “loyal, fun and willing to give her lots of attention”.

Usually in bed by 11pm, the career-focused ABC star has a fear of cotton balls, and wants to launch her own clothing store one day in the future. Oh, and she’s obsessed with hot tubs!

When it comes to relationships, she claims to be incredibly supportive and loves to make her man feel appreciated and wanted. Before her departure, Salley turned down Clayton Echard’s first rose.

Was Salley engaged before the show?

Yes, Salley revealed that she was engaged before going on The Bachelor. Despite having a connection with Clayton, she decided to go home as her wedding was due to happen the weekend he gave her a rose.

She called off the $60K wedding paid for by her dad, a source told The Sun. Salley was seen turning down his first rose as she was going through a tough time as a result of her past engagement.

Salley said on The Bachelor:

I was supposed to marry this guy, but now I have a great guy who thinks that I’m great and doesn’t want me to leave. It’s hard.

Declaring that she’s just “not ready” yet, she then walked away from the show, which “hurt” Clayton.

Her relationship history pre-The Bachelor

Salley was engaged to a neurosurgeon, who she was due to get married to ahead of the show. Just weeks before filming began, she had celebrated her bachelorette party in late August.

That month, the wedding was officially called off, with a source telling The Sun that it was “Salley who ended things.”

The former couple had been having problems at the time but had not wanted to a cancel a trip that cost thousands. She was then quickly encouraged to go on The Bachelor, with producers calling her after just four days of applying.

Reality Titbit has asked Salley Carson for a comment.

