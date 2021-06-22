Who is Shaughn Adamski? Iggy Azalea picks contestant on Celebrity Dating Game











Iggy Azalea made a Celebrity Dating Game appearance recently that caught many eyeballs.

The Zoey Deschanel starrer reboot show’s second episode aired on Monday, June 21, and featured Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley and Australian rapper Iggy as celebrities while each of them got to choose between three contestants respectively.

After conducting a careful chat session with her three suitors, the Fancy singer chose the contestant named Shaughn Adamski. Ever since the 31-year-old Aussie musician chose the contestant, fans have been buzzing to know more about it.

Who is Shaughn Adamski?

The Celebrity Dating Game contestant is a Los Angeles resident. His LinkedIn page reveals quite some impressive details about him.

He currently works as the stage manager for Lizzo. He has been working with the Truth Hurts singer since 2019. Since 2016 he has also been working as the stage manager and backline technician for Kesha.

Two very ambitious and highly impressive gigs we must say!

Shaughn has a lot of prior management and technical experience, he was the guitar and bass technician for the rock bands Thirty Seconds to Mars and Never Shout Never. He was also the Tour Manager for the English singer Passenger.

His Instagram reveals that he is currently also hosting the up and coming Oh, Copy That Podcast with co-host Dwight Stannard.

Celebrity Dating Game episode 2 recap

Queer Eye star Carson was provided with three contestants, a single dad Jansen Schamp, an accountant Steven Martinez, and an assistant dean Chuck Stanley.

The star was looking for someone with a sense of humour. The star finally chose the assistant dean because they shared a common interest, horse riding.

The Black Widow singer Iggy, on the other hand, chose between stage manager Shaughn Adamski, EKG technician Korey Davis, and voiceover artist Eddie Williams.

One of the most interesting questions that the singer brought up was about tattoos. The technician Korey’s answer impressed her in both the first and second rounds. However, towards the end, all the three eligible bachelors still had trouble guessing who she was.

It wasn’t until Iggy’s song Don’t Stop was brought up that they guessed who she was.

From his social media account, we cannot make out if Carson and Chuck did really get together. On the same note, it doesn’t look like Iggy and Shaugh got together either as their social media reveals no such hint.

Who will appear on Episode 3?

Celebrity Dating Game’s episode 3 will feature actor Taye Diggs (50) and Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season contestant Demi Burnett (26).

Taye challenges his contestants to describe the word “love”; while Demi seeks a loving companion of any gender. The third episode will air on Monday, June 28 at 10 pm ET on ABC.