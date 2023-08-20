Spuddz joins Celebs Go Dating as the comedian looking for love. The E4 celebrity dating show will see him date several members of the public as he searches for a “big, voluptuous mindset.” Plus, Spuddz is already mates with rapper Krept, but who is he?

Anna Williamson, Paul Brunson, Dr. Tara, and Tom Read Wilson are all watching Spuddz and guiding him along the way as he embarks on a Celebs Go Dating journey. He’s got a while to go, as the comedian wants to find someone to “be toxic” with, and “welcomes red flags.” We got to know Spuddz.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Who is Spuddz on Celebs Go Dating?

Spuddz on Celebs Go Dating is a comedian. He was in the Forbes Voted Top 10 and is mostly recognized by TikTok followers and is a vlogger, writer, and Instagram star.

Known for posting comedy and man-on-the-street interview videos, several of his clips include pranks. He is now looking for a “big, voluptuous mindset” and “someone that can balance” him.

During his first time at the Broadcast Digital Awards in July, Spuddz took home an award. When he’s not busy being hilarious, the comedian is in the gym working on his fitness.

The comedian is mates with top rappers

Spuddz is friends with rapper, Krept, who commented on his Celebs Go Dating promo vid. “The cutaways kill me😂,” the musician wrote. Spuddz is also followed by the likes of Mo Gilligan and Stormy.

Born on March 9, 1990, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Kieran Weir, starred in Funraisers episode 2 as a guest in 2023. Now, he’s found friendships with co-stars like Adam Collard.

He has also worked alongside comedian Ahmed Ismail and Scott from Geordie Shore. Back in November 2021, Spuddz starred in Locked In with fellow creators Anastasia Kingsnorth and Somejokeman.

Inside Spuddz’ TikTok success

Spuddz has over 470K followers on TikTok and over 10 million likes. A recent video included capturing the London tube and shouting to everyone: “Are we all ready to go home today?!”

He also did a video with co-star Chloe Burrows on them trying to be traffic controllers. Spuddz calls himself a “comedic rockstar” in his bio and has often been hailed the “funniest person on the Internet.”

Spuddz isn’t following anyone on TikTok. On Instagram, Spuddz has at least 229K followers. And he doesn’t just shoot videos for his social media but for Channel 4‘s YouTube, alongside Jack Fowler.

