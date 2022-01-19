Who is Stevan on Too Hot to Handle and what’s the DJ’s Instagram?











Stevan Ditter is joining the islanders over on Too Hot to Handle. Yep, that’s right, Season 3 is already here, where a group of singletons are set to try and resist temptations in return for a HUGE cash prize.

A total of ten contestants are entering the dating show, where they are not allowed to do anything pleasurable (including to themselves), from as small to a kiss to the full deed.

It’s the third time that the Netflix stars have been subject to the strict rules, which are instructed to them from a little speaking machine. And this year, it’s not $100K on the line, but double that!

From his DJ career to Instagram, we got to know Stevan a little better.

Who is Stevan on Too Hot to Handle?

Stevan is a tattoo-covered model living in Los Angeles, USA. The 26-year-old contestant (and rule hater) doesn’t like to be tied down and likes to have fun, so it’ll be interesting to see how Too Hot to Handle plays out.

Lover of a British accent, the Netflix star and ‘Stay Gold’ knuckle tattoo owner doesn’t like the “good girls”. Also a DJ, he appears to have his own jewellery brand Novelty Noize.

Topman, H&M, Levi’s and Vans are just a few of the fashion brands that Stevan has done photoshoots for. In a 2018 report by Vanity Teen, it was revealed that he works for Next Management.

Inside Stevan’s DJ career

Stevan has already DJed at a few clubs in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said he is “super in the music scene” and is always throwing parties. “DJs get girls, man. They really just pull.” (His words!)

His stage name may be better known as Yatty Daddy, which he calls himself on his DJ Instagram. The “jockey of discs” released his last song to Soundcloud three years ago, called ‘this is just the beginning’.

However, 2022 is the declared “year of the takeover” for the DJ, so it looks like we can expect to hear more of him.

Meet Stevan on Instagram

Of course, Stevan’s Instagram page is filled with good quality photoshoots of his modelling work. And since filming Too Hot to Handle, it looks like he has braved the shave and removed his long, curly hair on top.

His bio reads: “I am the answer to your daddy issues.” Another mention is Verge Agency, where he shares his modelling portfolio… If you were interested, he is exactly 6 foot in height.

From giving his dog a cuddle to sipping a cold drink at a roadside bar, Stevan is usually busy getting quirky shots for his IG. He also has a motorbike and appears to ink his own tattoos at home.

