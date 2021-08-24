









Victoria Paul and James Bonsall were all over each other in the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, but fellow contestant Tammy claimed that Victoria was dating someone outside the show.

Soon, Toddy Rodd became a hot topic of discussion among viewers as reports suggest he and Victoria had a thing back home.

How true are these rumors? Did Victoria really have a boyfriend?

Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise saw a lot of drama. While many were busy discussing Brendan’s alleged relationship with Piper, Tammy told on camera that she had heard about Victoria’s boyfriend from her close friends.

What we know about Teddy Rodd

Tammy was careful enough to not take names while making claims, but a report by The Dipp suggests that Victoria was apparently dating Teddy Rodd.

Teddy is a musician based in Nashville. He signed for Monument Records in 2018. His debut single Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, and the singer has also performed for national audiences on NBC’s TODAY show.

His official website describes him as: “A native of Akron, Ohio, Teddy grew up loving the outdoors. He fished, hiked, and played football through college in Ohio, however, his passion turned to music the moment he heard George Strait’s ‘Troubadour’.”

Dating rumors explored

Tammy told James that Victoria was dating a singer back home.

When James confronted Victoria, she said she did date someone for a few months, but that was before entering the show.

However, one screenshot shared by Bachelor Tea Spill on Instagram claimed that Victoria was heading to Bachelor in Paradise despite having a boyfriend.

While neither Victoria nor Teddy have commented on the speculation, the report claims that the duo seems to have adopted a dog together based on their Instagram posts. Although they spelled the name of the pet pooch differently in their respective posts, it appears to be the same dog.

Also, the reality star revealed during a Q and A on May 24 that she was going through a breakup. She posted a question on her Instagram story, which isn’t available anymore. She wrote: “Going through a breakup with my boyfriend- any advice?”

A look at Victoria’s life outside Bachelor in Paradise

Victoria gained prominence for featuring on Pete’s season of The Bachelor. She entered the show after winning Miss Louisiana 2019.

She works as a nurse and part-time dermatologist. Meanwhile, she describes herself as a “mistake maker” and “happy dancer” on Instagram.

During her one-on-one date with Peter, Victoria opened up about her childhood struggles and shared that her mother struggled with addiction. She also lost her father at a young age.

Even though she had a few memorable dates with Pete, she chose to exit the show voluntarily as she had fears about a possible future together.