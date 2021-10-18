Who is The Bachelor's Tia Booth dating? Instagram explored











Tia Booth, best known for being alumni on The Bachelor, has recently revealed on Instagram that she has a new boyfriend called Taylor.

Just a few hours ago, Tia told followers that “it’s been nice keeping this to myself” before announcing it’s about time they knew about him.

A series of pictures and videos showed a guy with his arms around Tia, as well as them cuddling and genuinely just having a laugh together.

We explored everything there is to know about who her new boyfriend is, from his age and career, through to his Instagram page.

Who is Tia Booth dating?

Tia is currently dating a guy called Taylor Mock.

They are clearly very loved up, which can be seen in a post on October 17th, where they made their relationship Instagram official!

The Bachelor star has only recently starred in ABC’s spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, but after being unlucky in love there, she has since moved on.

She was previously dating Colton Underwood on the show, after Cory Cooper in November 2018. They announced their split in October 2019.

Meet Tia Booth’s boyfriend

Taylor Mock moved to Nashville from California, just over a year ago.

This is where Tia relocated from Arkansas, and is now living in Music City in her first purchased home. So they most likely met there!

We found Taylor on LinkedIn, which states he is a product engineer.

He has worked in this Nashville-based role since December 2020, after previously having a job as a project manager for Watson Bros.

Before working, Taylor studied business at Arizona State University until 2018, and previously economics at UC Santa Barbara until 2015.

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock

Tia and Taylor may have only just gone Instagram official, but it seems they have been dating for quite a while.

They are always seen either laughing, cuddling, baking or hanging with animals. Clearly, they have fair amount of romance and banter!

Several fans have told Taylor they are so happy she finally found love.

Taylor wrote on Instagram:

It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you. With that being said I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides.

