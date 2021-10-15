









Tresure Price is leaving her mark on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp house this year, with fans now eager to get to know who she is.

Alongside Mally Mall, she shares her relationship with him on camera as a total of five couples all stay in one big house together.

Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler are there to lead and guide them as they work through relationship dramas, and fans want to know what happened.

That’s why we found out exactly who Tresure is, and whether her marriage with Mally outlasted the reality TV show.

Who is Tresure Price?

Tresure is a TV personality, producer, exotic dancer and business owner.

She is best known for starring on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta during season six, as well as for her appearance on Behind The Pole.

An aspiring DJ and radio personality, originally from Houston, Texas, Tresure used to be a stripper before she made it in the media world.

During her time on LAHH, she feuded with Tommie after revealing she was in a relationship with a married man.

She also had a close friendship with Joc’s baby mama Sina, and worked as an intern at Joc’s radio station.

Recently, she has hosted on Kiss 104.1 FM and other stations, after moving to Atlanta to fulfill her dreams of becoming a radio DJ.

Is Tresure still with Mally Mall?

Although unconfirmed, Tresure and Mally don’t appear to be together.

It was already a shock to many fans when Tresure and Mally rocked up to Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition as a couple this year.

They do not appear to be following each other on Instagram, while Mally still has a video of him with a naked woman on his page.

However, the video was posted halfway through 2020, so he may have just forgotten to delete it. But they have been on-and-off for four years.

Mally Mall cited Tresure’s drinking as an issue in their relationship, as well as trust. While Tresure said that having a long distance relationship is hard for them, along with power struggles.

There is also no sign of each other on their Instagram pictures.

Meet Tresure Price on Instagram

The star, who has 656K followers behind her, promotes her hair extension business The Tresure Box on Instagram.

She also proudly states she is U of H (University of Houston) alumna, and refers to herself as a public figure on her page.

Tresure mainly sticks to selfies, which usually involves her being glammed up for an event, with a few snippets of her working radio life.

There is no sign of Mally Mall anywhere, and just a few snaps of her spending time with friends. She also tends to get pictures with fancy cars.

She appears to spend most of her time going out to fancy events, relaxing in a pool or putting work into her radio host and DJ career.

