Who is Zara from 90 Day Fiance and why did she split from Usman?

Usman recently came clean about Zara to Kimberly, when he revealed that his song “Zara” is actually about a real woman. The show previously followed 32-year-old Usman’s journey with Lisa, 53, but it ended in a messy divorce.

He has since moved on with Kimberly, but had a brief romance with Zara after his previous split. Usman informed the TLC star during a sit-down conversation that he had strong feelings for this woman.

We got to know Zara, whether we could see her in future episodes, and what happened between her and Usman.

Who is Zara from 90 Day Fiance?

Zara is Usman’s ex-girlfriend, who he was in a relationship with after divorcing his ex-wife Lisa. He was so fond of her that he actually wrote a song about her, which he had previously told Kimberly was for “all the women in the world.”

Closer to Usman in age than Kimberly, the 30-year-old is originally from USA. He had been speaking to Zara online before he met his current girlfriend, but they split several months ago.

Usman told cameras he “truly loved that girl” and shared pictures of Zara, which insinuates to several fans that she could appear on the Tell All later on during the season.

Zara and Usman’s romance

He has admitted he was in love with her, and that him and Zara were speaking two weeks before he met Kimberly. Usman revealed they broke four months ago, but Kimberly noted they had been speaking for a year.

Zara is the name of one of the songs on Usman’s 2021 EP, King Africa. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December, Usman said he originally wanted to go on TV with Zara and that she “still has the contract in her hand.”

After finding out about Usman and Zara’s relationship, Kimberly stated that her coming to Tanzania was a mistake. She felt like a “fool” and “thought she was the one that was like repairing his heart and his trust.”

Ok it’s a fact that if we’re seeing Zara’s pictures she’s going to show up at some point this season, and I can’t wait! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/nTgxdBVHRY — Laura ☕️ (@TeaJunkieTweets) January 17, 2022

Why did they split up?

Usman revealed Zara broke up with him because she “couldn’t deal with his fans.” He told cameras:

I truly fell in love with that lady, but she could not handle my female fans following and commenting on my posts, so we stopped talking. You know, it wasn’t easy for me because I have feelings for her, but I have to move on.

After Kimberly found about Zara, she ripped off the necklace Usman gave her and told him to give it to his ex instead. She felt he had “cheated” on her, but he claimed him and Kimberly were not romantic when he dated Zara.

A Twitter source also claimed Usman’s ex-wife Lisa said Zara called things off with the musician due to not wanting to film for the TLC show. Others speculate that she may not have wanted to pay for his K1 Visa and green card.

Hold up! He chose Kimberly over Zara??? Zara is a 10!!!! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/brIQECvll9 — Supreme D 🇬🇾🇬🇾 (@SupremeD14) February 27, 2022

