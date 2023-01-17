Three girls have walked out of The Bachelor Australia 2023 after a dramatic rose ceremony. Their departure was so sudden that one of the contestants didn’t even say goodbye to a man she’d found a connection with.

During the January 16 episode of The Bachelors, where three men are searching for their perfect match, fan favorite Tash Candyce was one of the first to spur on the sudden departure alongside two female stars.

So, who walked out of The Bachelor and what happened? The three who left could be heard saying all the girls are “fake” and they had had enough as they carried their bags out of the house.

Who walked out of The Bachelor?

Tash Candyce, Marjorie Griffiths and CJ walked out of The Bachelor Australia 2023. It comes after Tash had told Jed and Felix that Jess – a contestant vying for Felix’s love – is in an open relationship, which angered many of the girls.

Many of the contestants, particularly Jasmine, felt that it was wrong of Tash to share something quite personal about Jess when she had planned on telling Felix herself. Tash, Jasmine and Krystal then had a heated argument.

Following another heated exchange with Krystal after the rose ceremony, Tash told everyone another secret, which was that Jasmine had confided in her early on that she had an OnlyFans. Tash later apologised to Jess for her earlier reveal.

After the rose ceremony, Tash, Marjorie and CJ left after Jasmine refused a rose from Jed. The host claimed they had left “in protest” as they were “very stringent in that they wanted to leave immediately and didn’t want to say bye.”

Fans react to The Bachelor 2023 exit

One viewer wrote: “Jed: “it’s a kick in the gut (that the girls left without saying goodbye)…I had a single date with Tash. I really liked her” Australia: Wait. Wot?!?!! #thebachelorsau #TheBachelorAU.”

Another penned: “Tash must’ve decided she had done enough to get a huge following #TheBachelorAU.”

“I honestly can’t believe that of all 3 who left, Tash was one of them. She gave no indication that she was the type of person who would leave on her own accord. Surely there is more to it?” wrote a fan on a Reddit thread.

Tash reveals why she left The Bachelor

Tash has spoken out on the reason behind her exit from The Bachelor, adding that, if things were meant to be between her and Jed – who she had a flourishing romance with – that he would contact her if he wished.

She spoke to New Idea about not saying bye to Jed and said:

I tried to tell him it was getting too much for me. And, unfortunately, I couldn’t drive to his house, or I couldn’t give him a call to be like, ‘Hey I’m leaving’. So, I did have a bit of a meltdown in the car on the way back to the hotel and, yeah, it was sad cause we obviously did have such a great connection.

Tash also said: “CJ, Marj, they didn’t agree with what happened at the rose ceremony. Neither did I. Um, so we wanted to leave.” This came after referencing that Jasmine rejected Jed’s rose but then accepted a rose from Thomas.

She added that they “had enough” due to Jasmine staying in The Bachelor house, who she’d had drama with. Tash also revealed that she’d “achieved what she needed to” during her time on the dating show.

WATCH THE BACHELOR AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 10 AND 10PLAY SUNDAY TO WEDNESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK