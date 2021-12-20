Who was Sojaboy with on 90 Day Fiance and what’s his marriage history?











Sojaboy, known for being on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which follows relationships taking place across borders. Fans are now eager to find out who he was with, so we explored the star’s marriage history.

The reality series follows couples as they navigate the US border, after falling in love despite living in totally different countries. Sojaboy and Kimberly were two that fell under that bracket before appearing on the show.

Now, it has come to light that Sojaboy – real name Usman Umar – was previously loved-up on the show, before meeting Kimberly. All the details about their divorce and split are below…

Who was Sojaboy with on 90 Day Fiance?

Sojaboy was previously on 90 Day Fiance with Babygirl Lisa Hamme. Now, he is dating Kimberly, who started out as one of his fans before they became romantically involved with each other.

Lisa and Usman are known as one of the most controversial relationships on the TLC show, one reason being that she is 21 years older than him.

They had many arguments, mainly due to cultural differences, trust issues, and their wide age gap.

Now that Sojaboy is on the fifth season, he’s returned with new girl Kimberly, but he was previously starring on the show with Lisa, on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Lisa is a hospice care worker from Pennsylvania. Her time on the show involved having an infected toe which had to be amputated, and accused Sojaboy of scamming her by marrying her to sell his music.

His marriage history explored

Lisa and Usman had met through a mutual friend who was from the UK, before she reluctantly agreed to message Usman. She was hesitant at first because she thought he may be a scammer hoping to make money off of her.

From Pennsylvania, Lisa and Usman, from Nigeria, began talking when he was 49, and he was 29 years old.

They quickly got into a committed relationship, and when she accused him of using her for money, he fired back that if he was going to scam someone, he would pick someone who is rich.

It looks like Usman and Lisa were done with each other due to their consistent arguments. It was revealed that she was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with their relationship, while Usman said he was “better without drama”.

Lisa and Usman’s divorce

Lisa and Usman split in May 2020, before Usman served Lisa with divorce papers in December that year. He also publicly revealed that they were no longer together.

She previously accused Usman of cheating on her, but reportedly refused to sign divorce papers at first.

His ex-wife has moved onto new husband Tracey. They got married amid her divorce from Usman, while she was still technically wed to him in Nigeria. As they were not legally married in the US, this allowed her to tie the knot.

Lisa and Tracey met in fifth grade and reconnected in 2014, before starting to date again in September 2020.

