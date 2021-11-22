Why 90 Day Fiance fans are suddenly worried for Ari's mental health











Ariella Weinberg’s mental health has become a concern for 90 Day Fiance fans, after recent clips showed what looks like scars on her arm.

Her relationship with Biniyam Shibre has been aired on the TLC show for sometime, with recent episodes of The Other Way showing their time apart.

While their relationship appears to be on the rocks, fans are now worried for Ariella after seeing marks on her arm in the last two episodes.

We found out when and why viewers are suddenly worried for Ari’s mental health, and whether she has responded to the latest remarks.

Why fans are concerned for Ari

Viewers were led to wonder if Ari had cuts on both of her arms, which some assumed could be down to self-harming.

The marks were first picked up by fans last year. But more recently, the last two episodes have significantly showed “a lot of line scars” on her arms.

This has led to many viewers being concerned for her mental health, with some jumping to the conclusion that the scars could be needle marks.

One viewer said: “Hope it’s not needle marks cause she looks strange lately.”

Another wrote: “What is Ari’s backstory? She has obvious cut scars all the way up and down her arms. That’s unfortunate if she is into self harm.”

What are the cuts on Ari’s arms?

Ari has addressed the cuts on her arms before, who has always been open about her struggle with mental health.

She explained back in July 2020 how the marks are related to her issues with anxiety. Many fans noticed the scars after she had a panic attack.

Ari confirmed that the marks are connected to Ariela’s struggles with mental health. It is not known if the more recent scars could be old, or whether they are new marks.

As per Cheat Sheet, she revealed:

It has come to my attention that people are interested to know about the scars on my arms. I want to say that yes they are self-inflicted.

The 90 Day Fiance star added that she had a “tumultuous adolescence” that forced her to question the world and her life at a young age.

Ari opens up about mental health

Ari said that she participated in self-harm because she “could not find peace” in her life, and said that it felt like an answer to her problems.

Going on to say she is not ashamed of her experience, she did promise a year ago that she would open up more about her history.

Looking at her recent social media posts, Ari has not made any recent comments following the speculation about her arms.

She has posted a video of her and Biniyam enjoying their time together in the sea, as well as looking after their son.

Her latest post showed her getting her make-up done, shared to her page on the same day that viewers were speculating about her arm scars.

