Why aren't Justin's parents on The Bachelorette? Fans react to absence!











It has come down to the final three on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, including Justin Glaze. But why aren’t his parents there?

Every season of the ABC show usually sees the final contestants have chats with their parents, which usually focuses on how the relationship is going.

Now that Justin has reached the final stages, a preview clip of the August 2nd episode has revealed that his parents cannot make it.

Viewers are confused about why they wouldn’t be there, and have already started to unpick the reasons for their absence. We explored them.

THE BACHELORETTE: What happened to Thomas Jacobs?

‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview BridTV 3003 ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview 816047 816047 center 22403

Who are Justin Glaze’s parents?

Mark G and Deborah Glaze

They are parents to both Justin and his brother Alexander.

Mark and Deborah have both set an example of love for him, ahead of his time spent on The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston.

With a marriage of 30 years behind them, they inspired him to find his perfect partner to spend the rest of his life with.

They brought Justin up in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

As soon as Justin’s parents get on screen on monitoring their facial expressions. It had to of came from somewhere!#TheBachelorette — (An)Drew Wong (@AndrewRW45) July 27, 2021

Fans unpick Justin Glaze’s parents’ absence

When it was revealed that Justin’s parents were not coming to meet Katie, or to be on The Bachelorette, viewers were left a little confused.

With many assuming that his parents do not support his decision to potentially propose, it looks like several agree with their views.

One fan said: “Can understand them not wanting to travel but they couldn’t FaceTime or something?

“They’ve had their fair share of salty parents and siblings on the show.”

Another said: “I truly don’t think Justin’s “readiness” should be based on his families lack of support.”

“Your Mom is right, Justin, but they should have come to have your back.

And Katie should not second guess you because your parents didn’t come,” said another Twitter user.

His parents clearly have common sense. No you're not ready after one date to propose. — World Traveller (@JorgeSamosa) August 1, 2021

COMPARISON: How tall is Blake Moynes? Height compared to Katie!

Why aren’t his parents on The Bachelorette?

His mom said she did not understand how they got to know someone in the short period of time

When Justin spoke to his mom, sharing how he wishes they would have gone to see him, she didn’t support his decision to want to propose.

She didn’t think that he had been able to get to know Katie well enough, in the short period of time he had been on The Bachelorette.

It may have been that they could not travel there, as they would have had to fly from Baltimore – where Justin is from – to the villa in New Mexico.

Justin said that “family is a huge part of what this week is all about”, before adding that not having them there is disappointing for him.

Katie reacted by saying she is a little disappointed and surprised, before questioning if he is ready for a proposal or marriage.

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK