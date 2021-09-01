









The latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was graced by none other than former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin. While she arrived on the beach looking for love, viewers couldn’t stop discussing her past relationship with Garrett Yrigojen.

So, why did Becca and Garrett split?

Becca arrived soon after Tre and Tahzjuan’s shock exit. She was introduced by guest host Lance Bass as she showed up to the much-awaited ceremony with a rose in her hand, which she offered to Aaron.

Becca and Garrett’s relationship explored

Becca and Garrett met on The Bachelorette Season 14, where the former served as the lead. The two got engaged after Becca gave her final rose to Garrett.

After the show concluded, the pair even moved into an apartment in San Diego, California.

Discussing her relationship, Becca had told PEOPLE at the time: “It’s been a change! Because I’ve never lived anywhere other than Minnesota and I’ve never lived with a partner before.”

But, a few months later, Becca hinted at hiccups in her relationship with Garrett.

During an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, she revealed: “I want to say to our listeners out there—because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions—for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know.”

Why did the couple split?

Months after calling quits on their relationship, Becca told in an interview with Insider that she and Garrett had split owing to their differences. She revealed Garrett was a supporter of Blue Lives Matter, while she supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

But, Becca clarified that she didn’t break up with Garrett over his Blue Lives Matter social media post. The couple reportedly parted ways after having a conversation about their future.

She said she thought through several questions, including: “Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?”

Meanwhile, Garrett refused to answer any questions about his breakup with Becca. During a Q and A session with his Instagram followers, he said: “So out of respect to her and her family, I’m only going to answer this question ever as – ‘it just didn’t work out’.”

Fans react to the bachelorette’s return

Similar to the Bachelor in Paradise contestants, fans were also surprised to see Becca back on the dating show. It wasn’t long before the viewers surfaced on Twitter to express their opinions about her return.

One tweeted, “I mean come on…..there is literally not one woman here that can touch Becca. She is extremely gorgeous and an amazing person. Let’s go!!!”

Another added, “*becca walking in* #BachelorInParadise the women the men”

One fan tweeted, “It’s hard for me to watch Becca not be the main character #BachelorInParadise”

It's hard for me to watch Becca not be the main character #BachelorInParadise