Bachelor in Paradise: Why did grocery store Joe and Kendall break up?

The dating spin-off is officially back after a long two-year wait, which revealed the list of 32 Bachelor Nation contestants – and the return of Joe.

Joe and Kendall were known to be dating during season five, but two seasons later, it looks like the former couple have called it quits.

Fans are wondering why they broke up, especially as they were a couple favorite when their romance blossomed. Reality Titbit explored reasons…

Grocery Joe and Kendall: Timeline

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long met on season five of Bachelor in Paradise.

Their romance blossomed during the 2018 season, and they quickly became a fan favorite as they got to know each other.

However, they split up before the season ended, as Kendall was unsure about her feelings towards grocery store Joe.

As a result, Joe thought she was looking for excuses not to be with him.

However, they rekindled their romance and got back together after the main season, during the season five reunion episode.

Joe had travelled from Chicago to California to be with Kendall, revealing that he loved waking up next to her every day – cute!

They moved in together in Los Angeles in 2019, before they split in 2020.

“Hey Grocery Store Joe, how are you liking paradise?”

Joe: …Kendall

#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/MXSWUFa39U — Lindsay Logan (@LindsayMLogan) August 17, 2021

Why did Grocery Joe and Kendall break up?

Joe revealed his relationship with Kendall “ran its course”

This is what he told Serena on Bachelor in Paradise, adding it was a mutual decision which involved distance, and “where they wanted to end up”.

He confirmed that one of them [him or Kendall] did not want to move, adding that they were also growing apart.

The former couple called it quits in January 2020, releasing a statement about their break-up to fans.

The statement read:

We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.

However, there were rumors in May 2020 that Joe and Kendall could be getting back together, with Joe reportedly revealing they spoke every day.

These were not confirmed by neither Joe or Kendall, but there is a possibility that the former couple may rekindle on season seven.

grocery store joe falling in love with serena p is painful bc i am the captain of the joe/kendall otp ship #bachelorinparadise — waiting for bip (@izzy_coronado) August 17, 2021

What happened between Joe and Serena?

Joe is getting to know Serena Pitt, 23, on Bachelor in Paradise

Despite the 12 year age difference, the pair soon hit it off and prove age is only a number, with him opening up to her about Kendall.

He told her that they were heading towards the route of having children before their break-up, which made them think about the decision.

Joe, 35, is now “falling for Serena”, according to Bachelor Nation, and shared a kiss with her during the launch episode on August 17.

Kendall does not appear to be dating anyone, but the trailer shows that she does turn up to the Bachelor in Paradise beach, and cries to Joe.

He asks why she went there, before she asks him the same question. Joe is then heard saying that “Kendall is absolutely trying to stop this”.

