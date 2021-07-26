Why did Mary Bedford and Chris Hughes split? Past of Love Island star explored!











Mary Bedford may be heading into the villa to find love, but viewers may be wondering why she split from former Islander Chris Hughes.

She was the girl known to date Chris after his public relationship with former Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson.

Now, Mary is following in his footsteps by entering the villa just a few years after he once did. She hopes to turn a few heads, such as Teddy’s or Liam’s.

Fans of Chris Hughes may be wondering exactly what happened between them. Reality Titbit can fill you in on the latest dating gossip below.

Mary Bedford and Chris Hughes: Dating

Less than a year ago – 10 months to be exact – Mary and Chris were dating.

The Sun exclusively papped Chris and Mary out on a date in London, which pretty much confirmed their ‘relationship’.

The couple were seen on a date in London, having a lovely dinner and getting cozy with each other.

An onlooker told the newspaper that the pair were “kissing and cuddling and were all over each other”. They said:

They looked really sweet together and he even tied her shoelaces for her.

They dated after Chris’ romance with Jesy

The Sun revealed on February 5, 2019, that Jesy had broken up with Chris after three weeks of dating each other.

It happened amid fears he was using their relationship for publicity.

However, they got back together, and stayed in a relationship for over a year, taking them to around April 2020.

Chris actually spoke of the break up with Jesy Nelson just weeks before he was spotted with Mary, on the Vicky Pattinson Podcast ‘The Secret To’.

When asked about the break up he described it as “tough”: “Time’s a healer but you don’t believe it when you’re in the moment”.

And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold,” the 27-year-old added.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes September 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Why did Mary Bedford and Chris split?

They never confirmed the reason behind their break-up, but Reality Titbit believes things may have just fizzled out

Their romance was short-lived. Neither of them went public on Instagram about their relationship, after they were spotted kissing.

Since they went on a date in August 2020, there was no more reports of them going on any more dinners.

And it looks like there is set to be nothing more happening for Mary and Chris, as she is entering the Casa Amor villa.

A source told The Sun: “Mary will turn heads, there’s no doubt about that. She’s a model, into her fashion and looks great in a bikini.

“Even the lads in solid relationships might start to wobble in her company.”

