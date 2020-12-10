The Challenge: Why did Tori and Jordan break up? MTV couple's split ahead of Double Agents series!

MTV’s The Challenge sees partners take on a series of gruelling challenges for its Double Agents series – but cast members Tori and Jordan have broken up. So what happened between them?
They are amongst the cast of series 36, which launched on our screens on Wednesday December 9th.
The season was filmed entirely in Iceland, with regular Covid-19 tests and temperature checks.
Fans are now wondering what happened, after Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley shared Instagram posts announcing their split on November 27.
Tori and Jordan: Relationship timeline
The couple grew closer while Tori was still in a relationship with Derrick Henry, who had been eliminated from Dirty 30.
During the 2017 Dirty 30 finale, Derrick claimed Jordan and Tori hooked up before she had ended her relationship with him, but this is not confirmed.
Jordan proposed during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 – Tori said yes.
Seven months ago, the former couple were publicly talking about wedding plans, but decided to split in November.
Why did Tori and Jordan break up?
- Tori said they need their own space following “little incidents”
Tori revealed that it was not “one big thing” that caused their break-up, but rather a build-up of little things. She said:
I know some of you may think that there was “one big thing” that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t. The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time.
Jordan said they couldn’t escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship.
He added:
Despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any “scandal”.
Fans discuss Tori and Jordan’s split
Some viewers believe that Tori is now with MTV The Challenge star Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat, however this has not been confirmed.
She is thought to be on holiday in Orlando with Fessy at the moment.
A voice sounding like Tori’s could also be heard in the background of Fessy’s Instagram live.
Others have accused her of cheating on Jordan, and that the couple have staged their break-up. However, this has also not been confirmed.
There are also rumours that she lives with co-star Anessa Ferreira now.
