Why Gino from 90 Day Fiance suddenly lost his engineering job











Gino Palazzolo had to suddenly up and leave his previous job, meaning he was likely just left with his TLC salary for income. But why did he have to wave goodbye to his previous role?

Hoping to start a family with his long-distance girlfriend, Jasmine Pined, fans have watched the stars’ blooming journey since borders started to play a vital role throughout their relationship.

But putting his love life aside, Gino’s previous daily job is no longer and viewers are seriously curious about why.

What is Gino Palazzolo’s job?

Gino is an automotive engineer working in product development. From June 2021, he began working for automobile company Faurecia, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. But before that, he had been out of work for several months.

Looking at Glassdoor, salaries for his current role range from $75,055 to $325,111. So while his girlfriend Jasmine has quite the lavish lifestyle and taste, it appears that he can likely afford to accommodate her wishes.

Before then, he worked for Ford as an engineering program manager, with the average yearly salary for that position estimated at $112,757, according to Glassdoor.

Why Gino has been out of work

Gino revealed that he didn’t want to buy “a ton of stuff” while clothes shopping with Jasmine, as he had been out of work for several months at the time of filming.

The reason for him no longer having a job is as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which left many people across the globe out of work. He was laid off from the role in May 2020 until he secured his current job at a new company.

Although he didn’t work for almost a year, Gino is now thought to be worth $1.5million, thanks to his experience. He has been worked in the sector ever since he graduated with a bachelor in mechanical engineering!

His TLC salary explored

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars – like Gino – apparently make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of the show, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show.

Current and former stars like David Murphey, Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show, according to Life and Style Mag.

But Gino’s salary most likely contributes to his huge net worth, which is paid to him on top of his engineering job. It is likely that his TLC income is what kept him going when he lost his job previously.

