Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days saw another series of dramatic fallouts, romantic proposals and emotional heartbreaks.

The TLC show returned on Sunday night (June 7th) for a special edition called ‘Couples Tell All’ to talk about their experiences on the series, as well as to reveal some burning questions and secrets.

However, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were missing from the episode and viewers at home wonder what happened to them. So, why was Geoffrey not on the 90 Day Fiancé? Let’s find out!

Why was Geoffrey not on 90 Day Fiancé?

Geoffrey missed the episode on Sunday, June 7th, because of a legal investigation.

In January this year, Knox News reported that the 90 Day Fiancé star was facing criminal charges after a domestic abuse case with an ex-girlfriend.

Screen Rant has further reported that Varya refused to appear on the tell-all episode because Geoffrey did not want her to “film the episode without him”.

Geoffrey and Varya: 2020 updates

It remains unconfirmed whether the two are still together.

Varya revealed that she and Geoffrey will announce on social media what happened to them after the finale of 90 Day Fiancé.

To recap, Geoffrey proposed for the second time when Varya came from Russia to Tennessee to talk about their relationship. The two had a rocky start when Varya refused Geoffrey’s initial proposal.

Varya recently teased her followers about their relationship status, writing: “Time flies so slow when you are apart far from each other. How much mess we went through past 6 months… how it affected us… what is our current status…”

She added: “We’ll tell you soon in our own ‘Tell All’.”

