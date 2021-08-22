Why is Michael not at 90 Day Fiance Tell All? Green card status explored











Michael Ilesanmi, who shares his marriage with Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiance, does not attend the Tell All in person – only virtually.

The couple argue it out on the episode, such as Michael not agreeing for her to have weight loss surgery at first, before she flashes her co-stars.

He appears on a screen, while Angela is in attendance at the TLC reality show part two reunion, leaving fans in question about Michael’s visa status.

Reality Titbit looked into why Michael didn’t attend in person, and what his current green card status is, so that viewers are clued up on their situation.

Viewers react to Michael’s visa wait

It is not the first time that Michael has appeared via video call at the Tell All, which fans are not surprised about.

He has been waiting for his CR-1 visa for several seasons now.

A fan said: “Michael is working hard for this green card. #90dayfiance.”

Others have tried to tell the TLC star that he should not be putting up with his relationship with Angela while waiting for a green card.

Another wrote: “Why is Michael so hungry for that green card. You ain’t going to America buddy. Drop Angela. This man is too dedicated.”

“Michael looks absolutely ridiculous. I’ve never seen anyone get dragged as savagely and often as he does. No green card is worth it”, said a viewer.

Michael years from now still doing the tell all via video call and still waiting fir that k1 visas #90DayFianceHappilyEver #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/tgq4MmH9ii — marie (@m_sarr) October 6, 2020

Why is Michael not at the Tell All?

The most likely case is because CR-1 visa applications are on pause

During the pandemic, applications to get a visa to live in America have been put on hold in West Africa, which is likely to include Michael’s case.

Although unconfirmed as the exact reason, several fans have assumed their own reasons for why Michael is not at the Tell All in person.

One follower said: “Cause his girlfriend isn’t really bringing him. She’s using the story to stay on TLC!”

Another wrote: “A lot of others got it who applied after they did though. I kind of think she won’t ever bring him. It’s for status I believe.”

This is Michael’s 10th Tell All. He still doesn’t have a green card. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/xTQbmyxzpT — S. Preston Garcia (@Sgarcia81) August 16, 2021

Michael from 90 Day Fiance: Green card

Currently, it looks as though Michael has not yet got his visa.

The spousal visa, also known as the CR-1 visa, allows the spouse of an American citizen to legally enter the United States as a permanent resident.

Angela said she was ready to start the application right after their wedding.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) put a hold on all visa applications and interviews during the pandemic.

Angela has confirmed that she begun the process for Michael’s visa to go to the United States, which she went on to say could realistically take a year.

This means that he probably won’t live in the US until around mid-2022.

