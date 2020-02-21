Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Rupert Holmes’ song Escape or otherwise known as The Piña Colada song has been devoted to Caroline Flack.

Last weekend, Love Island presenter Caroline was found dead at her flat in London. Many of her close friends and colleagues have paid heartbreaking tributes to the host.

Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw devoted The Piña Colada song to Caroline on his BBC show on Monday (February 17th).

Let’s find out why Nick Grimshaw has dedicated this particular song to Caroline.

Why The Piña Colada song has been devoted to Caroline Flack?

On his show on Monday, Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw dedicated The Piña Colada song in a touching tribute to presenter Caroline Flack.

Nick explained that he chose this song because it reminded him of his friend and felt it was “the most appropriate” one to honour the late host. Nick explained:

I spoke to some of our mutual friends before and said I wanted to play something heartfelt, I dunno, sad to suit the mood – but there was one song that kept coming back, and it’s not sad, so it feels kind of weird to play this song, but it also feels the most appropriate because it reminds me of her.

Caroline Flack singing to The Piña Colada song

Caroline’s manager Nathan Charles Smith has released an unseen Instagram video of her singing to the same song following Nick’s tribute.

In the video, Caroline lip syncs to the lyrics of the single while sitting in a dressing room.

You can watch the poignant post from Caroline’s manager here (courtesy of Metro).

The Piña Colada song on the charts

Following those emotional tributes, The Piña Colada song has gone up in the charts.

According to stats from iTunes today (February 21st), the song has moved down 30 places. From Tuesday this week, the song has gone down from 70th to 41st place.

