Love Island 2020 will be on our screens for just a little bit more after ITV confirmed that the finale of the winter series is on Sunday, February 23rd.

Just like in previous seasons, there have been numerous re-couplings, arrivals of new bombshells and many broken hearts.

But obviously, we’re all here for the drama and we want to re-visit some of the most memorable moments that happened in the South African villa.

So will Love Island 2020 be available on Netflix? Let’s find out.

Will Love Island 2020 be on Netflix?

No, you can’t watch Love Island 2020 on Netflix.

The show was taken down by the streaming service in April, 2019.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the Love Island UK were available to stream on Netflix, but they were both removed last year. Bummer…

Why did Netflix take down Love Island?

Up until now, Netflix hasn’t released a statement on their decision to remove the popular ITV2 dating show from their site.

But the first two seasons from 2015 and 2016 were uploaded on Netflix in May 2018, which means that the site only had a deal for one year.

Where can you stream Love Island 2020 then?

Don’t you worry Love Island fans as the winter 2020 series will be available on Hulu.

You can read Reality Titbit‘s article here to find out how and when you can stream it.

